Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has shared new images showcasing a slimmer physique and glamorous fashion sense

The actress posted some images on Instagram featuring herself stepping out in a hot pink halter-neck cut-out bodycon dress

The post has generated considerable buzz online, with some followers wondering about her look and others praising her

US-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has sparked conversation among fans after unveiling a noticeably slimmer physique in new images shared on Instagram.

Gambian actress Princess Shyngle steps out in the US looking slimmer, sparking questions from fans on social media.

The actress posted photos and a video showing herself in a pink dress made from a glossy, satin-like material. She had straps wrapped around her neck with her shoulders bare.

The halter-neck dress featured cutouts around the waist area, while its form-fitting style hugged the actress's curves.

She matched her look with hoop earrings and bangles, and a pair of strappy heels with a butterfly design.

The last slide in the carousel was a video in which Shyngle danced and turned her back while standing in a room.

Looking at her outfit, the Gambian actress seemed to be on her way out for a programme or even a date.

Princess Shyngle looks slimmer with 'tapoli' figure

Beyond the fashion choices, followers immediately noticed a significant change in Princess Shyngle's appearance, remarking that she looked slimmer.

During her time residing in Ghana, she became renowned as one of the entertainment industry's most voluptuous figures.

She gained particular attention for her dramatically tiny waist paired with curvaceous hips, a distinctive hourglass silhouette that earned her the popular nickname 'tapoli' among fans and the media alike.

Princess Shyngle, famous in Ghana for her tiny waist, shows off her curves in 2019.

While Shyngle still maintains her characteristic snatched waist, her overall frame appears smaller in the new images.

The actress has not yet publicly addressed the change in her appearance or provided context for the transformation.

Watch an old video of Princess Shyngle below:

Sharing the images, the 34-year-old used the post to usher her followers into October.

"Happy new month 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷," she wrote.

Fans react to Princess Shyngle's new look

The latest images of Princess Shyngle have prompted reactions from followers on social media, with many commenting on the visible difference from her previously well-known curvaceous build.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted under the post.

macphilliamy said:

"Sweet, beautiful Queen of mine, super actress Princess Shyngle ✌️✌️✌️. You are looking soooooooooooooooooo much sweet, elegant, stunning and beautiful with it 🔥🔥🔥."

ladynaia_ said:

"Excuse me, madam. Where is your waist? 😮❤️"

only1crownking was smitten with her:

"Big waist fine face I don de wait for you my girl Abeg make una sing for her."

abdulhafizkantama called Shyngle his crush:

"My favourite female celebrity crush. I'm always seeing you in my dreams. How I wish to meet you in real life ❤️."

Princess Shyngle advises women on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Princess Shyngle had weighed in on the pressure African women face when it comes to marriage.

The actress and socialite said she had faced a fair share of the struggles some single women face, garnering reactions on social media.

