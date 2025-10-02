Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has won hearts after she performed in the rain at a private wedding

The talented singer wowed the wedding guests and the couple with her dance moves in a trending video

Some social media users have applauded the award-winning female musician for making the bride happy on her wedding day

Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing brought joy to a wedding celebration by performing in the rain.

The groom fulfilled his wife's wish by booking the "I Swerve" hitmaker for a live performance at their wedding.

Joyce Blessing goes viral as she performs in the rain at a wedding.

Joyce Blessing slays to perform at wedding

In a viral video, Joyce Blessing captured attention at the outdoor event, donning a skintight custom-made outfit.

She wore a stylish Queen Anne neckline long-sleeve brown top paired with a matching long skirt that highlighted her fine curves.

The style influencer looked elegant with her frontal lace, centre-parted short colored hairstyle, as she modelled silver stilettos to match her designer handbag.

Joyce Blessing performs at wedding despite rain

The multiple award-winning artist Joyce Blessing demonstrated her professionalism as she grabbed the microphone to entertain the newlyweds and their guests.

Due to the heavy downpour, Joyce Blessing's dress became soaked as she danced impressively with the attendees.

The beautiful bride, dressed in a stylish one-shoulder white lace gown, stole the spotlight with her unique dance moves.

Bride fumes as rain ruins her makeup

The Ghanaian bride faced a challenge when rain ruined her makeup on her wedding day.

The distressed bride, a health professional, could be seen speaking with her husband, who tried to comfort her.

She removed her designer high heels as she sought a safe place to stand while watching the wedding decor and setup being affected by the rain.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

rexankrah.gb stated:

"The bride should cool down koraa.. blessings in disguise 😍."

sc_backdrops_and_events stated:

"As if when you advise, they listen. Most of them tell you they will pray it won't rain. When you advise them to postpone, they won't, so they will always do as they wish. Then it appears on social media as if the planner or the decorator is at fault."

eugys_import_ stated:

"Congratulations, Abigail 💕."

afua_benyinwa_sey stated:

"It's 2025, don't let rain ruin your day. I would dance with my husband in the rain."

kyekyesbloomhair stated:

"You took someone's video without their notice, you couldn’t find any better caption rather than letting people know when and where to have their wedding, smh, this even happened at the end of the program…. I wish I could report so they take the video out."

Datmakolachic stated:

"We just don't learn, we are stuck in our old ways, times and seasons are changing, it is no longer the Harmattan and South East monsoon winds anymore."

kita_events_service stated:

"Trust me, some of our clients do not listen😢."

55-year-old marries for the first time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a 55-year-old woman who went viral after walking down the aisle for the first time in her life.

The bride, sporting an infectious smile, appeared a decade younger thanks to her flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle.

Many social media users congratulated her for not giving up on love and for sharing her inspiring story with others.

