Raychel Jones Mensah, the gorgeous wife of Kojo Jones, has caused a stir with her new look at an event

The beauty goddess looked breathtaking in a stylish black two-piece ensemble at a recent funeral ceremony

Social media users commented on RaychelMensah's perfect silhouette after seeing the photo on Instagram

Ghanaian style influencer Raychel Jones Mensah has sparked a new fashion trend with her latest look.

The wife of real estate mogul Kojo Jones turned heads at a funeral with a classy outfit and luxury accessories.

Kojo Jones’ wife, Raychel Jones Mensah, rocks a black outfit and a GH¢ 37,000 J'Adior bag at a funeral. Photo credit: @focusgh.

Raychel Jones flaunts GH¢37,000 bag at funeral

Raychel and Kojo Jones were spotted together publicly for the first time in the last quarter of the year at the funeral. She looked elegant in a black, collared, corseted top with stylish lace sleeves.

She matched it with a black, skintight, ankle-length skirt that accentuated her curves, complemented by designer open-toe high heels.

For makeup, Jones Mensah went for a bold look that blended well with her smooth complexion. She wore long lashes and pink lipstick, highlighting her natural beauty.

To complete her look, she flaunted a luxury black leather J'Adior shoulder bag, reportedly worth GH¢37,000, in a trending video from the event.

Kojo Jones and his wife, Raychel Jones Mensah, are known for their high fashion sense, even at funerals. Photo credit: @kojojones.

Her husband, the CEO of Empire Domus Limited, also looked dashing in a short-sleeved, tailored kaftan with detailed embroidery, paired with matching trousers.

Kojo Jones wore a gold wristwatch while Raychel accessorised with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Ghanaians comment on Kojo Jones' wife's look

Some social media users have commented on Kojo Jones' wife's new look on Instagram.

missjessonly44 stated:

"Hmmm. Hips no k) hen?."

Akuaampoh stated:

"The before and after, hmmm. Marriage is indeed a test for all of us. If you haven't tried it, don't pass judgment yet."

Cilla_akuaa_mathew stated:

"You all forget she’s a mother now; childbirth gets into our bodies, ladies. Let’s be guided."

Akotoappiahbeatrice stated:

"People can talk too much. Giving negative talk nkoaa. Some of you should drop your real pictures here, it will be a war 🙄🙄🙄🙄."

Kojo Jones’ wife dazzles in cutout gown

Raychel also stole the spotlight at another recent event with her stylish Kente gown.

Kojo Jones's wife modelled in a stylish beaded cutout kente gown uniquely designed with glittering beads.

She paired the outfit with a matching fascinator and strappy high heels, posing for a photoshoot in her plush mansion.

Kojo Jones' wife rocks a white dress

In another look, Raychel made a bold fashion statement in a white corseted lace dress.

Her centre-parted hairstyle has become her signature look, reinforcing her status as a top style influencer.

The ensemble proved that simplicity can truly be the highest form of sophistication.

Kojo Jones marries in a lavish wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Kojo Jones' wedding to Raychel Jones Mensah, which nearly broke the internet.

The CEO of Empire Domus tied the knot in Kumasi on March 23, 2022, with some clips showing him spraying cedi notes.

