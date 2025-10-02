Kojo Jones’ Wife Shows Off GH¢37,000 J’Adior Bag and Slimmer Look at a Funeral
- Raychel Jones Mensah, the gorgeous wife of Kojo Jones, has caused a stir with her new look at an event
- The beauty goddess looked breathtaking in a stylish black two-piece ensemble at a recent funeral ceremony
- Social media users commented on RaychelMensah's perfect silhouette after seeing the photo on Instagram
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Ghanaian style influencer Raychel Jones Mensah has sparked a new fashion trend with her latest look.
The wife of real estate mogul Kojo Jones turned heads at a funeral with a classy outfit and luxury accessories.
Raychel Jones flaunts GH¢37,000 bag at funeral
Raychel and Kojo Jones were spotted together publicly for the first time in the last quarter of the year at the funeral. She looked elegant in a black, collared, corseted top with stylish lace sleeves.
She matched it with a black, skintight, ankle-length skirt that accentuated her curves, complemented by designer open-toe high heels.
For makeup, Jones Mensah went for a bold look that blended well with her smooth complexion. She wore long lashes and pink lipstick, highlighting her natural beauty.
Bills Micro-Credit founder Richard Quaye rocks $170,000 Patek Philippe watch after Forbes Recognition
To complete her look, she flaunted a luxury black leather J'Adior shoulder bag, reportedly worth GH¢37,000, in a trending video from the event.
Her husband, the CEO of Empire Domus Limited, also looked dashing in a short-sleeved, tailored kaftan with detailed embroidery, paired with matching trousers.
Kojo Jones wore a gold wristwatch while Raychel accessorised with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.
Ghanaians comment on Kojo Jones' wife's look
Some social media users have commented on Kojo Jones' wife's new look on Instagram.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
missjessonly44 stated:
"Hmmm. Hips no k) hen?."
Akuaampoh stated:
"The before and after, hmmm. Marriage is indeed a test for all of us. If you haven't tried it, don't pass judgment yet."
Cilla_akuaa_mathew stated:
"You all forget she’s a mother now; childbirth gets into our bodies, ladies. Let’s be guided."
Akotoappiahbeatrice stated:
"People can talk too much. Giving negative talk nkoaa. Some of you should drop your real pictures here, it will be a war 🙄🙄🙄🙄."
The Instagram videos are below:
Kojo Jones’ wife dazzles in cutout gown
Raychel also stole the spotlight at another recent event with her stylish Kente gown.
Kojo Jones's wife modelled in a stylish beaded cutout kente gown uniquely designed with glittering beads.
She paired the outfit with a matching fascinator and strappy high heels, posing for a photoshoot in her plush mansion.
The Instagram photo is below:
Kojo Jones' wife rocks a white dress
In another look, Raychel made a bold fashion statement in a white corseted lace dress.
Her centre-parted hairstyle has become her signature look, reinforcing her status as a top style influencer.
The ensemble proved that simplicity can truly be the highest form of sophistication.
The Instagram photo is below:
Kojo Jones marries in a lavish wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Kojo Jones' wedding to Raychel Jones Mensah, which nearly broke the internet.
The CEO of Empire Domus tied the knot in Kumasi on March 23, 2022, with some clips showing him spraying cedi notes.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh