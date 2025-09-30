Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori, aka Odo Broni, has secured an injunction against broadcaster Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu

The musician's widow and her mother, Cecilia Minta, applied for the injunction on September 15, 2025, over remarks by the presenter

A High Court in Accra has granted the application, restraining Oheneba Media from publishing any content related to the applicants

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Priscilla Ofori, the partner of the late Ghanaian music legend, Daddy Lumba, and her mother, Cecilia Minta, have chalked success in their bid to silence critics.

Daddy Lumba's wife Priscilla Ofori, aka Odo Broni, secures an injunction against Oheneba Media's Serwaa Bonsu. Photo source: @ohenebaserwaa, @drbawumia

Source: Instagram

Odo Broni secures injunction against Oheneba Media

Their application to injunct three critics, Oheneba Media, Oheneba Agyei Nimako, and Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu, from discussing them has been successful.

The High Court in Accra granted the injunction, restraining the three defendants from publishing or causing anything to be published about Odo Broni and her mother.

A screenshot of the court order granted on September 26, 2025, by Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, indicates it was filed on September 15, 2025.

See below for the screenshot, as shared by Ayisha Modi:

Daddy Lumba: Odo Broni, Oheneba Media's saga

Odo Broni, widely known as one of Daddy Lumba's wives, has been severely criticised on social media following the musician's passing on July 26, 2025.

Among the critical voices have been Oheneba Agyei Nimako and Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu, who have used their online TV platform, Oheneba Media, to lambast her.

On many occasions, Oheneba Serwaa has questioned the status of Odo Broni as Daddy Lumba's wife. For her, Akosua Serwaa, who is based in Germany, was the only legitimate spouse of the late musician.

In a recent video, she blasted Daddy Lumba's family head for suggesting that Odo Broni could observe the widowhood rites just like his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, is taking aim at some media houses over their criticism of her. Photo source: @officialdaddylumba

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Serwaa insisted that the abusuapanin's suggestion was wrong because Odo Broni was never officially married to the legendary musician and was only a baby mama, despite staying with him for about 17 years and having five children with him, out of his 11 children.

The Oheneba Media presenter and her other colleagues also drew in Odo Broni's mother and blasted her for encouraging her daughter in what they described as the wrong path of trying to take over Akosua Serwaa's marriage.

Watch one of Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu's online rants about Odo Broni below:

After many videos on Oheneba Media, Odo Broni and her mother took steps to stop the attacks, leading to a successful injunction application.

It is not yet known what the media house's reaction to the injunction would be.

Daddy Lumba's manager on relationship of wives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Ntim Barima had expressed his admiration for Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

The media personality shared his thoughts after a recent visit to the musician's family to commiserate with them, stating that he felt sad.

The Oman FM broadcaster, in an interview, commented on his visit to the bereaved family, with many Ghanaians giving their views.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh