Karma President Shares Doom Vision About Serwaa Amihere: “Seek Protection Immediately”
- Powerful Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has stirred reactions online after opening up about a doom prophecy concerning Serwaa Amihere
- Karma President, also known as Abusua One God, claimed that he had seen a vision of impending tragedy for the beloved media personality
- His ominous prophecy sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praying to avert tragedy, while others slammed him for constantly spreading doom
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Ghanaian prophet and seer, Karma President, has stirred online reactions after sharing a prophecy about popular media personality Serwaa Amihere.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Sumsum Wiase (The Spiritual World), the prophet spoke about an ominous vision he had seen about the GhOne TV anchor.
He claimed that Serwaa Amihere had been cursed by someone powerful and needed spiritual protection to avert disaster immediately.
“Somebody has cursed Serwaa Amihere, which would manifest in the form of an unexpected tragedy. When I try to find her spiritually, I can only see her back, not her face. That means she's saying goodbye to the world, so she should seek protection before things get worse,” he said.
The TikTok video of Karma President’s prophecy about Serwaa Amihere is below.
Karma President’s spiritual journey
Over the past few years, Karma President gained prominence on social media over his doom prophecies concerning multiple prominent personalities.
Also known as Abusua One God, he first hit the limelight in 2022 during an interview with famed Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah, in which he spoke about his past.
He claimed that he was previously a scammer who used spiritual means to defraud his victims before he repented and became a prophet.
Karma President said a prophet set him on the path to redemption after he warned him that he would die in an accident if he continued to defraud others.
He initially rejected the advice, but eventually gave his life to Christ after narrowly escaping death in an accident in 2015.
Below is a YouTube video of Karma President speaking about his past life.
Reactions to Karma President’s Serwaa Amihere prophecy
YEN.com.gh has compiled comments reacting to the prophecy shared by Karma President about Serwaa Amihere.
queenby said
"May the universe remember and protect her.🙏."
Gold🦋💖 wrote:
"Nothing will happen to her in Jesus' name 🙏."
korks commented:
"It is cancelled in Jesus' name, Amen."
secure_mercury2 said:
"May the good Lord protect her🙏."
sonofgrace_667 wrote:
"So you this man you are always talking about people dying, is that all you can see?"
Karma President prophesies about Odo Broni
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President prophesied about the ongoing feud between supporters of Daddy Lumba's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.
In the viral video, he weighed in on the conflict and said Odo Broni was the wife favoured by Daddy Lumba in the spiritual realm.
He claimed that the late highlife legend's gift had been transferred to one of her children and that he would grow up to become an even bigger star than his father.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii-Arhmah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh