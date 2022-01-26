'Abusua' used to be a popular fraud boy who gained attention for his flashy lifestyle, with deluxe whips and houses to his name

He has opened up about how he started engaging in internet fraud to make millions to fund his luxurious life

'Abusua' has claimed in an interview with blogger Ameyaw Debrah that he has turned a new leaf as he revealed secrets in the 'game'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A popular ex-fraud boy only identified as 'Abusua' has opened up about how he started engaging in questionable dealings such as internet fraud to make money.

According to Abusua, it all started on the streets, where he used to go to internet cafes for photoshopping and talk to white ladies to beg for money.

He soon became known as one of the most known nouveau riche Ghanaians, who gained attention for his ostentatious lifestyle.

Ex-fraud Boy 'Abusua’ Recounts How He Became a Changed Man and Spills Secrets in the 'Game'. Photo credit: @Abusua_One(IG)/Ameyaw Debrah

Source: UGC

'Abusua' had several luxury cars in his customised license plates that made him the talk of the town to both the envy and admiration of many.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Turning a new leaf

In an interview with blogger Ameyaw Debrah, 'the ex-fraud man recounted how he became a changed man.

'Abusua' narrated that while on his way from Kumasi one day, he met a preacher and the encounter would begin a drive towards turning a new leaf.

''One day, I had a dream. I called him and told him about it; he asked me to give him a week to pray about it and get back to me.

''He called less than a week and asked about the work I do; I told him I'm into fraud,'' he recalled.

'Abusua' recalled that the man of God advised him to quit and find something viable to engage himself. The preacher urged him to give his life to Christ, he said.

Despite the repeated advice to turn a new leaf, Abusua went in and out of engaging in internet fraud, making money to fund his flashy lifestyle.

Events that informed his decision to change

In 2014, he dreamt and told the preacher who advised him to sell his luxurious vehicles and other properties he bought with fraud money and give it to charity to save his life, but he failed to.

The man of God had reiterated on several occasions that he would die if he does not change or heed his advice.

While on his way to a relative's wedding in Kumasi in 2015, he was involved in a fatal accident with his Range Rover that nearly claimed his life.

'Abusua' tells his story of how he is a changed man and urged Ghanaian youth to stay away from the entanglements of fraud, blood money, tramadol abuse, and all other related issues.

Watch his video below:

Money rituals: A look at why the youth are resorting to a desperate move for wealth

YEN.com.gh previously reported that in their desperation to join the ranks of the affluent in society, wannabe-rich-quick young Ghanaians are resorting to money rituals for wealth to live ostentatious lifestyles.

The recent murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah by teenagers Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18, who allegedly intended to use his body parts for money rituals is one of many rots gaining root in society.

The grisly killing of Abdallah, which occurred in April 2021, agitated Ghanaians' moral foundations, arousing concerns about how society, religious groups, media, and parents have failed as authorities in upholding acceptable traditions and values of behaviour that align with Ghanaian culture.

Source: YEN.com.gh