Apraku My Daughter's mother was given a tour of her new two-bedroom house after a ribbon-cutting ceremony

In a video, Comfort Abena Serfour became emotional after being taken to her home's new bedroom for the first time

The emotional scenes from Apraku My Daughter's mother's new house have triggered many social media reactions

Comfort Abena Serfour, the mother of the late Pastor Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as Apraku My Daughter, has been rewarded with a new house after months of publicly begging for financial assistance.

Apraku My Daughter’s mother weeps as she tours her new house after a public appeal for support. Photo source: Smart Ghana TV

Source: Youtube

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, the late prophet's mother was handed the keys to her new two-bedroom residence at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In June, footage of Madam Comfort Abena Serfour sleeping in a one-room dilapidated structure in Jinijini in the Bono Region of Ghana surfaced on social media.

The elderly woman, whose son was once one of the wealthiest prophets in Ghana before his demise, had her belongings scattered around on the floor in the room.

Apraku My Daughter's mother's sleeping mattress, which had been placed against the wall to make space for the woman to easily walk around during the day, was also spotted.

A benevolent woman, Serwaa Miracle, who captured the footage of Madam Abena Serfour's sad living condition, said she was facing financial struggles and could not afford better accommodation for herself.

She also noted that the single room had formerly been a bathroom converted into an apartment.

The video of Apraku My Daughter's mother's poor living condition is below:

Apraku's mother weeps as she tours house

After being presented with her new house, Comfort Abena Serfour was taken on a tour of the newly built two-bedroom house.

In a TikTok video shared by Smart Ghana TV, Apraku My Daughter's mother got emotional as she was taken to her bedroom inside the new house.

Ghanaian preacher, Apraku My Daughter's mother, is no longer living in a broken-down, one-room bathroom after his death. Image credit: @mari_gyata, @sweet_maame-adwoa

Source: Instagram

She immediately broke down in tears when she discovered a proper sleeping bed with a standard mattress, a major upgrade from her previous living conditions.

Comfort Abena Serfour continued to weep as she sat on the bed and joined others, including a preacher, for a prayer session.

The video of Apraku My Daughter's mother weeping as she toured her new house is below:

Reactions to Apraku's mother weeping over house

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ntakedinehayford commented:

"😭😭😭😭No matter how situations will be one day, our enemies will be put to shame."

Maa Florence said:

"God bless you, papa 🙏."

Vicki2432 wrote:

"Papa, God richly bless you for helping an innocent elderly woman. Ghanaian pastors never call the elders in their families witches, but will call other families of their members witches."

Tracey715 commented:

"This is true Christianity. It’s not just grabbing your bible and going to church every Sunday. That’s important, but our relationship with others and living righteously is what counts."

Mzbel's son cries after his snail's demise

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Mzbel's son cried after his pet snail passed away prematurely.

In a video, Okomfo Black narrated what led to his pet's demise during a discussion with his mother.

Mzbel's son also showed the remains of the dead pet snail to his mother at their home, sparking reactions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh