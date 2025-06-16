A heartbreaking video has surfaced showing the mother of Apraku My Daughter living in a dilapidated room that was once a bathroom

The video showed the visibly run-down structure with a leaking roof and crumbling walls, and all her belongings in disarray

Ghanaians were outraged and heartbroken by the video and called for a crowdfunding campaign to help her

A video showing the shabby living conditions of the mother of late Ghanaian pastor Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as Apraku My Daughter, has sparked heartbreak online.

Apraku My Daughter, founder and leader of the King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, was a powerhouse preacher during his heyday with over 25 church branches at his peak.

Apraku My Daughter, founder and leader of the King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, was a powerhouse preacher during his heyday with over 25 church branches at his peak.

He lost everything he built towards the end of his life and was left in ill health and dependent on certain substances.

His death appears to have left his family in difficulty, with his mother now living in a run-down structure.

In an Instagram video seen by YEN.com.gh, a relative or friend of the late preacher’s mother recorded her sitting in the one-room structure she currently resides in as she narrated her plight.

The room was in a sorry state, with all her belongings strewn about in a complete mess.

It also contained her sleeping mattress, which had been propped up on the wall to make space during the day.

The narrator said Apraku My Daughter’s mother was forced to live in the dilapidated structure, which had a leaky roof, because she had no other option.

She also panned the camera to show the walls of the structure, which were in poor condition and looked ready to tumble down at any time.

The room was a former bathroom that had been converted into an apartment, the narrator said.

Apraku My Daughter’s mother begs for help

In a separate clip, the late preacher’s mother begged for help from Ghanaians to help her afford a better life.

She said she was struggling to afford the basic necessities of life, including food, and often had to go without it.

Apraku my daughter dies in poverty in 2020 after he established a large megachurch with over 25 branches worldwide. Image credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa

The sad nature of the video sparked outrage and sorrow among Ghanaians, leading to calls for a crowdfunding effort to help the elderly lady.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the video of former pastor, Apraku My Daughter’s mother, living in a broken-down structure as a home.

afia1604 said:

"My late father will say, ewiey€ nu ni asem nu. The end of the thing matters more. Too sad😢"

mrjerrygh wrote:

"How can we donate to support. Any information?"

krissy_360 commented:

"Kumchacha, go help her."

sharlotyakoto said:

"God, for the sake of my mum, bless me and don’t let me die young 😢😢😢😢. In fact, I’m crying, oh Awurade."

i_am_maame1 wrote:

"Hmmm, I am so teary aah😢😢. Life!😭😭😭"

obaapa.abena93 commented:

"Aaaawww Awurade 😳😳😳"

Apraku My Daughter passes away

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular Pastor Apraku My Daughter was reported dead in May 2020.

Apraku My Daughter died poor despite building an international megachurch with over 25 branches in countries such as the United States of America, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

He reportedly lost all his churches to his junior pastors, who took advantage of his illiteracy to register his assets in their names and take over from him.

