Ghanaian politician Sheila Penelope Bartels has shown off her handsome teenage son on a rare occasion

In a video, the former Ablekuma North MP displayed her special bond with her son as they engaged in an activity

The video of Bartels hanging out with her son has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur and politician Sheila Penelope Bartels has courted attention after a video of her and her son surfaced on social media.

Former Ablekuma North MP Sheila Bartels shows off her teenage son during a heartwarming moment at their residence. Photo source: Sheila Bartels MP, @bartelssam/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Monday, September 29, 2025, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma North constituency took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself having a fun moment with her son inside their plush residence.

In the video, Sheila Bartels burst into the living room with joy as her son played with his smartphone while relaxing on their couch.

The politician got her tall son up on his feet as she sang the four-time Grammy award-winning American singer, June Deniece Williams' 1984 classic, Let's Hear It for the Boy.

Bartels joyfully danced along to the song and continued to bother her son, who later flashed a smile after initially looking uninterested in participating in the fun activity with his mother.

The former Ablekuma North MP's sighting with her son marked a rare public appearance for the mother and son.

The video of Sheila Bartels showing off her son inside their plush residence is below:

Who is former Ghanaian MP Sheila Bartels?

Sheila Penelope Bartels is the daughter of Peter Kwamena Essilfie Bartels, a former cabinet minister under President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration.

She is also a prominent member of the main opposition party, the NPP. In the 2020 general elections, she secured victory in the Ablekuma North constituency parliamentary contest.

Sheila Bartels with her father, Peter Kwamena Essilfie Bartels and former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum at the commissioning of an ICT school. Photo source: Sheila Bartels

Source: Facebook

Sheila Bartels amassed 54,821 votes, which represented 64.26% of the total votes cast, to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency. Her father had previously served in a similar role on four consecutive occasions.

She was unable to contest the 2024 general elections and retain her seat after losing her primary against former MP Nana Akua Afriyie, who was subsequently defeated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Ewurabena Aubynn during the Ablekuma North parliamentary election rerun in July 2025.

Reactions to Sheila Bartels bonding with son

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akosuaiam commented:

"Skraaaaaap!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️your son is so grown wow!"

Last General wrote:

"Mother and son love."

rositafredericks said:

"Nice one. Your boy?"

Isaac Asah-Ayeh commented:

"Nice one. The vibe is great."

Toysnmoregh wrote:

"This is so cute."

Adwoa Safo, daughter dance to Medikal's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo and her daughter had danced to Medikal's Shoulder song after they attended Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 77th birthday celebration.

In a video, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP and Daniella Safo-Agyapong returned home in their luxurious vehicle and showed off their dance moves with another family relative, triggering reactions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh