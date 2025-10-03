Maame Ode Performs New Hype Song As Anita Hotel Sprays Cash on Her Son: “Cashout Season”
- Maame Ode grabbed attention at the plush wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother, Godwin, as she performed a song hyping the bride
- Her song captivated the audience at the wedding as she performed while Godwin's mother sprayed the couple with cash
- Maame Ode's performance grabbed attention online as many Ghanaians praised her creativity and described the song as a hit
Ghanaian funeral performer Maame Ode stirred reactions on social media as she performed at the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother.
Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother, Godwin, married his sweetheart, Ruby, in a plush ceremony held on Friday, October 3, 2025.
Godwin, the son of popular Kumasi entrepreneur Dr Sefa Boakye, popularly known as Anita Hotel, looked handsome as he stood beside his bride in colourful kente.
His mother was spotted in a lovely moment walking towards the bride and groom and showering them with cash.
As she walked towards the couple to spray them, Maame Ode came behind her, performing and hyping the bride.
Maame Ode, known for performing funeral dirges and ‘shade’ songs, courted online attention over her performance.
Netizens praised the song, describing it as a hit that she could perform at more weddings to make money.
The TikTok video of Maame Ode performing her new song is below.
Reactions to Maame Ode performing at wedding
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Maame Ode performing at the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother while his mother sprayed cash on him.
Kush said:
"Maame Ode will cash out because this is a special song oo."
Piesie Kwahme😚 wrote:
"I don't know if the guy knows what he's doing 🙈."
nahnahamaasantewa commented:
"God bless your home Ruby ❤️❤️. Nana Senyah is proud of you."
Trudy said:
"Cash out season for my Mama."
ama_pat003 wrote:
"Maame Ode is very very creative 🥰."
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii-Arhmah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh