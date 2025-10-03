Maame Ode grabbed attention at the plush wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother, Godwin, as she performed a song hyping the bride

Her song captivated the audience at the wedding as she performed while Godwin's mother sprayed the couple with cash

Maame Ode's performance grabbed attention online as many Ghanaians praised her creativity and described the song as a hit

Ghanaian funeral performer Maame Ode stirred reactions on social media as she performed at the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye's brother.

Maame Ode performs hype song at the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye's brother Godwin to Ruby.

Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother, Godwin, married his sweetheart, Ruby, in a plush ceremony held on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Godwin, the son of popular Kumasi entrepreneur Dr Sefa Boakye, popularly known as Anita Hotel, looked handsome as he stood beside his bride in colourful kente.

His mother was spotted in a lovely moment walking towards the bride and groom and showering them with cash.

As she walked towards the couple to spray them, Maame Ode came behind her, performing and hyping the bride.

Maame Ode, known for performing funeral dirges and ‘shade’ songs, courted online attention over her performance.

Netizens praised the song, describing it as a hit that she could perform at more weddings to make money.

The TikTok video of Maame Ode performing her new song is below.

Reactions to Maame Ode performing at wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Maame Ode performing at the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother while his mother sprayed cash on him.

Kush said:

"Maame Ode will cash out because this is a special song oo."

Piesie Kwahme😚 wrote:

"I don't know if the guy knows what he's doing 🙈."

nahnahamaasantewa commented:

"God bless your home Ruby ❤️❤️. Nana Senyah is proud of you."

Trudy said:

"Cash out season for my Mama."

ama_pat003 wrote:

"Maame Ode is very very creative 🥰."

