Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has stirred online reactions after she was spotted in Germany

Akosua Serwaa, dressed in black, looked happier despite her grief as she received affection from a female fan

Social media users shared positive reactions to the video, with many praising her for her calmness and humility

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has caused a stir on social media as she was spotted in Germany.

Daddy Lumba's first wife Akosua Serwaa shyly smiles as a fan cheers her up following the musician's death. Image credit: @ohemaalumba, @kellywallstreet2, @beautyqueen_5l

In a video shared by a fan, Akosua Serwaa was seen dressed in black funeral garb and a simple slippers.

A female fan who appeared to be in awe expressed her love for her and planted a kiss on her cheek.

Akosua Serwaa was visibly still in mourning over her husband’s death, yet managed to smile over the effusive love being showered on her.

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025.

He fell ill at his residence at East Legon in Accra and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments.

Shortly after arrival, the iconic singer was declared to have died.

Daddy Lumba was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni. He also had 11 children with four different women.

His death triggered an online battle over which of his two wives should be recognised as his legitimate widow, although Akosua Serwaa has remained mute over the issue.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa in Germany is below.

Reactions to Akosu Serwaa in Germany

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Daddy Lumba’s wife Akosua Serwaa being spotted in Germany.

Churchlinna_gh (FeliciaY) said:

"She’s so calm. Calmness bebrebe nti na aba saa. You are sweet mmom."

Dr. Emeritus Newday wrote:

"She does not love the cameras. When a narcissist takes charge of your life even in their absence you still don't feel free."

Sweeter commented:

"Wooooow, the only Mrs, the original Mrs with certificate. I really love you mama Akosua Serwaa."

Source: YEN.com.gh