Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has disclosed that he has officially met Maali’s parents for the first time

The On God hit-maker opened up about his wedding plans in a video on Instagram by blogger GH Kwaku

Some social media users and fans congratulated the celebrity couple, while others were more sceptical

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has officially announced his engagement.

The award-winning dancehall artist and businessman disclosed his wedding plans during a recent interview with Joy Prime.

Shatta Wale shares plans about his wedding

The chief executive officer of Shaxi sparked joy as he spoke about his marriage for the first time in a trending video.

Shatta Wale explained that he has done the knocking ceremony and other necessary wedding arrangements, during which he presented drinks to Maali's family.

He boldly stated that he had already fulfilled some traditional requirements and had also been accepted by Maali’s family.

“I’m married already, or is it because I’ve not said anything about it? The only appropriate thing I’ve done with Maali is meeting her parents with a couple of people," he stated.

"Her father has really accepted me into the family. I went with drinks and all the things involved. It was beautiful. I’m saving for my wedding. I have to save for my grand wedding."

Shatta Wale explains how he met Maali

During the discussion with George Quaye, Shatta Wale opened up for the first time about how he met Maali.

Shatta described her as a prayerful woman who entered his life during a tough time.

The celebrity dad added that he was initially attracted to her natural beauty and curves.

He recounted a moment where he saw Maali praying, and he felt the presence of the Holy Spirit in the room.

The Instagram video of Shatta Wale talking about his wedding is below:

