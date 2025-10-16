Ama Linda: Ghanaian TikToker Weeps As She Mourns Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter
- Ghanaian TikTok creator Ama Linda has stirred sadness online after announcing the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Maama Kwaaba
- In an emotional video, she shared that her daughter was found unresponsive while playing at home on October 14 and was pronounced dead at the hospital
- Her tearful videos mourning the loss triggered emotional responses, with many mothers who had experienced similar pain sharing their stories
A Ghanaian TikTok creator, Ama Linda, stirred sadness on social media after announcing the tragic death of her 2-year-old daughter, Maama Kwaaba.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page, she shared a photo of her daughter with Daddy Lumba’s melancholic song, Adaka Tea, playing in the background.
Ama Linda noted in her caption that her daughter had recently passed away.
"I hear about death but I thought it’s far from me. Not knowing my beloved daughter will make me believe in death. 🥹God, why? 2025, I will never forget how you treated me," she mourned.
The TikTok video of Ama Linda announcing her daughter’s death is below.
What killed Ama Linda’s daughter?
In follow-up posts, the TikTok creator went into more detail about the tragedy.
She shared that her daughter died on October 14 after she was found unresponsive while playing at home.
Ama Linda said her daughter was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The TikToker bitterly wept in the video as she sang along to Edward Akwasi Boateng's Makoma So Ade, stirring heart-wrenching reactions online.
The TikTok video of Ama Linda weeping following her daughter’s death is below.
Reactions to Ama Linda’s daughter’s death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad death of TikToker Ama Linda’s daughter.
Many followers of the bereaved content creator expressed their condolences to her, while others shared similar experiences of loss and called on her to remain strong.
Rabi said:
"Small coffins are the heaviest to carry 💐. My deepest condolences."
Suzybae😘🇬🇭 wrote:
"When a mother cries, all mother’s cry. Sorry for your loss dear 💔."
Monica commented:
"Sorry dear. It's very painful but take heart 😭😭😭. God knows best hmmmm 😭."
Abena_Titi💖🍒🌹 said:
"I feel your pain dear🥹🥹🥹. I lost my two months old baby boy on the 1st of September 2025, so I know that pain of watching your child die💔💔😭😭😭. My deepest condolences to you😢😢😭🙏🏾🙏🏾."
Nana Adjoa Tiwaah wrote:
"Hmmmm I lost mine too in August, she was 2 years old. My dear, I feel the cut still fresh 😭😭😭."
abynaacheampomaa commented:
"Eiii hmmm Awww. Today is exactly a year I lost my 11 months baby girl. Awww my dear I know how it feels. So sorry 🫂🫂🫂."
Maame Aya Efua Boma said:
"My condolences dear sis, please take heart and stop crying cos she is coming back soon. Please she is young, don't wear red or black. Take heart."
TikToker passes away in car accident
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Ewurama Cardi died in a tragic car accident.
The sad news was announced by her sister, Regina Kwarfouaa, who broke down in tears in a heart-wrenching video that stirred sympathy online.
