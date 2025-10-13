Shatta Wale's baby mama has gifted herself expensive frontal lace wigs to celebrate her birthday

Maali looked effortlessly chic in a stylish ensemble which flaunted her curves in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's baby mama's lavish lifestyle on TikTok

On October 12, 2025, Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, famously known as Shatta Wale, celebrated the birthday of his baby mama, Maali, remarkably.

The event drew significant attention as Maali treated herself to an extravagant purchase of 20 luxurious wigs, totalling over GH¢400,000.

Shatta Wale's baby mama buys 20 wigs

In a vibrant video that quickly went viral, Maali shared her excitement as she showcased an array of wigs featuring various colours, textures, and lengths.

She was dressed casually in a comfortable black long-sleeve sweatshirt paired with stylish brown shorts.

She radiated joy while dancing gracefully in her bedroom, flaunting her toned legs and infectious spirit.

Ghanaians blast Maali for buying 20 wigs

Some social media users have commented on Maali's birthday videos and photos on TikTok.

ellaaa stated:

"Settings nkoaaa😹."

Tasha blinks stated:

" (Having expensive) hair too is an achievement, anaa? I come in peace oo to those who will come and attack nu😄."

𝓟olisehed stated:

"The pressure increase or decrease?😭🤣."

Waliyakoi stated:

"So Maali, as our king wife’s u no king; always preach to the street to hustle. If I may ask, what do you do for work or business to support your family 🤔."

miss_amakuor4 stated:

"Some of you in this comment section are just bitter. She said she gifted herself, and that is a reason for someone like me to have in mind that I need to work harder and gift myself anything I desire than depending on someone else. 🥰 Being negative about someone else’s happiness and good things is pointless😒."

Adoma’s luxury hair hub stated:

"She literally started “gifted myself” y’all everything should not be about pressure, she didn’t come here to tell any of you that without 20 hairs (wigs) you’ll die….. stop giving yourselves pressure and pick up your life bit by bit."

Kumasi Female Barber stated:

"Empress Gifty look alike paa 💗💗💗💗🥰🥰."

Shatta Wale's baby mama rocks a stylish gown

For her birthday photoshoot, Maali turned heads in a classy white glittering long-sleeve gown that accentuated her curves beautifully.

Her look was complemented by a Barbie-inspired hairstyle with voluminous curls, bold, heavy makeup, and striking red lipstick that highlighted her natural beauty.

She adorned herself with expensive diamond earrings to add a touch of elegance to her outfit.

Shatta Wale's baby mama flaunts her daughter

Maali and her daughter captivated viewers with their charming dynamic and impeccable sense of high fashion.

The SM Nation queen looked chic in a black short jumpsuit, effortlessly stylish yet playful, while her daughter mirrored her in a fashionable jumpsuit of her own.

Shatta Wale's pretty daughter turned heads with her hairstyle as Maali showcased the close bond and love between them, inspiring countless followers with their endearing videos.

Shatta Wale gifts Maali flowers at KIA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Shatta Wale welcoming his baby mama, Maali, at the Kotoka International Airport after a short trip abroad.

The award-winning musician gifted his baby mama a bouquet in grand style in a viral video.

Some social media users commented on Maali's video, which popular bloggers posted on Instagram.

