“Daddy Lumba Told Me He Was Once Poisoned”, Captain Smart Alleges

Captain Smart has claimed that the late musician Daddy Lumba was poisoned at some point in his life

The media personality announced this on live TV as he shared his candid opinions about the legal dispute between the two wives

Some social media users have blasted Captain Smart for not sharing this information when the musician was alive

Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has alleged that the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu told him he was poisoned.

The Onua TV morning show host stated that he had the rare opportunity to have a private conversation with the musician before his passing.

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, Captain Smart claimed that the late musician secretly confirmed to him that he had been poisoned.

"Do you know that Lumba has a song where he talks about how he was poisoned? I deliberately asked him if he was indeed poisoned. He told me that when they served him, he was sceptical about it, but before he realised, he had drunk some. Lumba was poisoned, if you care to know. You people should stop talking,” he said.

Captain Smart slams critics tarnishing Lumba’s reputation

Captain Smart has called out bloggers and social media commentators to stop saying negative things about the late musician.

He urged Ghanaians to allow the legendary highlife singer to rest in peace and support his family to give him a befitting burial.

According to the media personality, Ghanaians fond of backstabbing the late musician should stop and let Daddy Lumba rest peacefully.

"If you don't have any meaningful thing to discuss about Lumba, allow him to rest peacefully. You people should stop spreading false news about him."

It got to a point that Odo Broni was the only person who took care of him during his sick times. Why are Ghanaians like that? What is wrong with Odo Broni getting some of Lumba's properties?” he added.

Lumba’s cousin shares conversations with Odo Broni

The late Daddy Lumba's cousin has provided a detailed description of events leading up to his death, based on a conversation he allegedly had with Odo Broni.

In a document written by the musician’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, Odo Broni was accused of negligence.

The Fosuh family has called for an official investigation to determine the truth about the cause and time of the legend’s death.

MC Yaa Yeboah blasts Akosua Serwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah blasted the late musician’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, for allegedly neglecting him for 17 years.

The UTV presenter also questioned the usefulness of Akosua Serwaa’s decision to file a lawsuit.

Some social media users criticised the outspoken and fashionable MC Yaa Yeboah for her harsh comments directed at the grieving wife.

