A cousin of the late Daddy Lumba has opened up about the conversation he had with Odo Broni after the music passing

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh was one of the legendary musicians who was adored by all Ghanaians, including presidents and celebrities

Some social media users have commented on a post where the family of the late musician has asked for an official investigation to be opened to find the singer's cause of death

The first wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Akosua Serwaa and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, have called for an investigation into the death of the late musician.

A new report surfaced online after Daddy Lumba’s cousin shared what he claimed were details surrounding the musician’s death, according to what Odo Broni told him.

The late Daddy Lumba's cousin alleges that Odo Broni told him that the music died in his wife. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Odo Broni claims Daddy Lumba died at home

One of Daddy Lumba's cousins disclosed to the family that the second wife of the late legendary musician confided in him that the Makra Mo hitmaker died peacefully at home.

The grieving widow, Odo Broni, allegedly called a friend, identified as Serwaa A., to help her take the dead body to the hospital.

The late Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni were spotted together at an event months before his passing. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

"Ms Priscilla O. initially informed the family during the first family meeting that Mr Fosuh had been taken to the Bank Hospital, where he received an injection that caused him severe pain before he passed away.

However, the following day, when Kwasi, a cousin of the late Mr Fosuh, approached her with the same question, she gave a different account stating that Mr Fosuh had actually died at home, and that she had cleaned and dressed the body before calling a friend, identified as Serwaa A., to assist her in taking him to the hospital."

The statement accused Odo Broni of giving contradictory information regarding Daddy Lumba’s death when questioned by the family, raising suspicion about what actually happened.

Powerful Spiritualist details late singer’s reaction

A Ghanaian spiritualist has alleged that Daddy Lumba's spirit is not at peace due to the legal dispute between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the spiritualist alleged that the late musician’s spirit was distraught over the actions of his family.

He claimed to have seen Daddy Lumba’s spirit while helping a family communicate with a deceased relative.

The seer alleged that the highlife legend was denied entry into the land of the dead because he had not settled his earthly matters before passing.

He concluded by stating that if Daddy Lumba’s family did not reconcile to allow him peaceful passage into the land of the dead, his spirit would begin to take action against those involved.

Photo of Akosua Serwaa in Lumba’s House trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an old video showing Daddy Lumba displaying photos of his wife, Akosua Serwaa, who is based in Germany, and their children in his home.

The video featured photos of Akosua Serwaa and her children, Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara, hanging in the highlife legend’s living room.

The video has evoked strong emotions, especially as his wife now calls for an investigation into his death.

