Audrey Appiah, the daughter of the former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, was spotted at the 2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale's wedding

The curvy style influencer turned heads with her custom-made kente gown and accessories at the event

Some social media users have congratulated the 2010 GMB Eastern Regional representative on her nuptials

The former head coach of the Ghanaian national football team, Kwesi Appiah's daughter, Audrey Appiah, stole the spotlight at the traditional wedding ceremony of the 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, held in Accra.

The event was a dazzling celebration, filled with colour and culture, featuring a host of celebrity guests.

Kwesi Appiah's Daughter Outshines 2010 GMB Winner at her Wedding in a Breathtaking Kente Gown

Source: Instagram

Kwesi Appiah's daughter attends 2010 GMB winner's wedding

Audrey Appiah joined the bridal party, showcasing her impeccable style alongside a lineup of prominent female celebrities and social media influencers who served as bridesmaids.

The celebrity friends made waves across Instagram, flaunting their flawless appearances in an array of stylish kente gowns, which beautifully reflected Ghana's rich heritage.

Each gown was carefully crafted and adorned, with the bridesmaids complementing one another through their unique choices in makeup and hairstyles, all curated for this extravagant outdoor affair.

The bridal team not only mesmerised attendees with their elegance but also captivated social media users with their lively dance moves in a trending video, showcasing a joyous celebration that resonated with the vibrant culture of Ghana.

The Instagram video is below:

2010 GMB winner rocks kente at her wedding

Nana Ama Royale, the beautiful GMB winner, herself radiated elegance, donning a magnificent corseted kente gown that accentuated her figure during her traditional wedding ceremony.

Her bridal look was completed with bold makeup that highlighted her features and an exquisite hairstyle that caught the light as she moved.

In a heartfelt gesture, the devoted 2010 GMB winner and her maid of honour shared thoughtful gifts with wedding guests, all captured in a viral video that showcased the warmth and generosity of the occasion.

The Instagram video is below:

2010 GMB winner rocks African gown

Further wowing her audience, Nana Ama Royale later appeared in a breathtaking off-shoulder African print corseted bridal robe for a new photoshoot.

This gown featured intricate yellow glittering embellishments that enhanced her stunning look, while a classy African print turban added an extra touch of sophistication, perfectly framing her radiant smile as she posed for the cameras.

The celebrity bridesmaids were seen cheering her on as she showcased her catwalking skills in a viral video.

The Instagram video is below:

2010 GMB winner flaunts her husband

Source: YEN.com.gh