2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Etornam has caused a stir with her heavy makeup at a public event

The proud beauty queen from the Volta Region has stepped up her fashion sense after she rose to fame

Some social media users have commented on Queen Etornam's glamorous hairstyle on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly called Etornam, didn't disappoint with her look at Hogbetsotsoza.

The beauty queen looked elegant in a stylish ensemble at the public gathering as she delivered an inspiring speech.

2025 GMB winner Etornam looks elegant in flawless makeup to give a speech at the Hogbetsotsoza. Photo credit: @queenetornam_gmb2025.

Source: Instagram

2025 GMB Winner gives a speech at Hogbetsotsoza

2025 GMB winner and former Date Rush contestant, Etornam, stepped out in style at the star-studded event.

The beauty queen flaunted a new glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup after a photo of her showing off her bare face went viral.

Queen Etornam looked regal in a short-sleeved African print top, which she paired with a blue lace tulle long skirt for the programme. She accessorised her look with stylish drop earrings and matching bracelets.

"I was privileged to speak at this year's Hogbetsotsoza. It was a good feeling and a moment of honour, standing before my people to remind them of the importance of peace and unity. For the development and prosperity of our region, we must reflect upon our past and uphold peace and togetherness in our present dealings🙋 I also had the opportunity to thank them for their immense support during my Ghana’s Most Beautiful journey. Long live the Volta Region, long live Ghana. 🇬🇭."

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians comment on 2025 GMB winner's look

Some social media users have reacted to Queen Etornam's new look after she graced an event in her region. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Selase Ofosu stated:

"My Halleluia belongs to you, you deserve it Nekatse Edzoleme looo Nehooooo."

Godwin Vivava stated:

"I don't know how to express myself to God for him to know how happy and satisfied I am for how far he's brought you. It was never a lemon squeezy journey, but He made everything possible. Glory ! Glory !! Glory !!! be to Him."

Saviour Darren Young stated:

"It's been God from day one, congratulations, queen."

Christine Deh stated:

"This one that is close to me and I can't attend eeissh e pain me papa but all the same we are with you in spirit, and thank God for how far he has brought us."

Joice Rejay stated:

"Congratulations, EDZOLEME."

Torgbe Doku IV stated:

"All praise to Mawuga Sogbo Lisa."

Queenzy Baby's stated:

"We are proud of you queen Etornam congratulations may God bless you long life and prosperity may your days be long on this earth congratulations our queen."

thanksgiving stated:

"Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Lord we are grateful."

Nora Sylvia stated:

"I will be there some. Indeed our God deserves glory and thanksgiving."

2025 GMB Winner discusses SHS hair policy

2025 GMB winner Etornam has shared her candid opinion about the ongoing debate surrounding the senior high school hair policy.

2025 GMB winner Etornam flaunts her new car after winning the pageant. Photo credit: @queenetornam_gmb.

Source: Instagram

The third Volta Regional representative to win the prestigious pageant questioned the Ghana Education Service, asking why they allow foreigners to keep their hair but force African students to cut theirs.

Speaking on the Ladies Circle with Regina Van Helvet and Sika Osei, the rising star, who started school at 14 years, made some interesting points.

The Instagram video is below:

2025 GMB Winner meets Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple

2025 GMB winner Etornam and her team met with Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a state official, after her rise to fame.

The TV reality star wore a simple long-sleeved dress and stylish high heels to complete her look. Queen Etornam wore heavy makeup and a centre-parted hairstyle.

"My team and I paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency @gabrielgh234 to show our immense appreciation for his support during the competition. The journey was not easy, but your support made it much easier, and for that, we are grateful! Once again, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart. God richly bless you and yours.🙏🏾🙇‍♀️."

The Instagram photos are below:

2025 GMB First Runner-Up returns to her region

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2025 GMB first runner-up, Asakia, who began her thank-you tour in the Upper East Region.

The beauty queen and rising style influencer received special treatment as she boarded Passion Air to Tamale.

Some social media users have commented on Asakia's viral video on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh