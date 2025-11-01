Kumawood star Vivian Jill Lawrence has tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on November 1, 2025

The celebrity mother wore custom-made outfits and flawless makeup for her private wedding ceremony

Some social media celebrities have commented on Vivian Jill Lawrence's elegant wedding photos

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has delighted her fans by sharing wedding photos on Facebook.

The Kumawood star has received heartfelt congratulatory messages from fans and followers celebrating this significant milestone in her life.

Vivian Jill Lawrence looks gorgeous in a stylish gown for her white wedding. Photo credit: @vivianjilllawrence.

Source: Instagram

Vivian Jill Lawrence marries in a private ceremony

Vivian Jill Lawrence made a striking entrance as she showcased her beauty in an exquisite lace gown elegantly designed with delicate floral details and a flowing train that reflected her graceful personality.

Her bridal look was perfectly complemented by a matching veil that cascaded down her back. With her flawless makeup enhancing her features, she radiated joy and love on her special day.

Her handsome groom, who exuded charm and sophistication, wore a stylish white long-sleeve shirt paired with a tailored blue suit.

The ensemble was completed with a carefully chosen tie that matched his brown leather shoes, perfectly accentuating the couple’s harmonious aesthetic as they exchanged their heartfelt marital vows.

Vivian Jill Lawrence says in a stylish blue outfit before a private white wedding. Photo credit:@vivianjilllawrence.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians react to Vivian Jill's wedding photos

Some social media users have commented on Vivian Jill Lawrence's beautiful wedding photos, which she posted on Facebook.

Some Ghanaians claimed that it was a shoot for her upcoming movie, while others suggested that she had truly found love.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Shizzle Veromini stated:

"Ante Vivian will come and say ibi movie I don't believe it......she has done it before with This same man."

Albert Odai Noble stated:

"Heart broken Vivian I thought it's real but I fund out the man is not wearing ring. It's movie oh oh."

Charity Boahen stated:

"So all this is for the movie or because I’m still confused, me I wish it not just a movie oo but real."

Fortune Bebe stated:

"Congratulations, please are we anticipating. What's the title of this beautiful story, it's only madam wearing the ring, Oga no get his ring yet."

Saeed Firdaus stated:

"Congratulations but hope it's not a movie ooo."

Kekeli Adanuvor stated:

"I know it's a movie. But when that time comes for you, marry a younger slim dude waii."

The Facebook photos are below:

Vivian Jill Lawrence announces her wedding

Before the wedding, Vivian Jill Lawrence turned heads during her pre-wedding photoshoot, showcasing a breathtaking blue strapless gown that accentuated her figure and highlighted her radiant skin tone.

The beauty goddess styled her hair in a chic centre-parted updo that exuded elegance.

She accessorised her look with an array of sparkling silver jewellery, which added a touch of glamour and perfectly complemented her overall appearance, creating an enchanting visual experience.

The Facebook video is below:

Vivian Jill Lawrence flaunts her new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Vivian Jill Lawrence, who went viral with her impressive physical transformation.

The actress proudly showcased her commitment to health and wellness through her consistent weight loss journey, revealing a more confident and slimmer version of herself.

The video has garnered an enthusiastic response, with scores of fans expressing their admiration and congratulating her in the comments section, highlighting their support and encouragement for her remarkable journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh