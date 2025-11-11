UTV and Peace FM presenter Akosua Sarpong has turned a year older today, November 11, 2021

-The newscaster shared new beautiful photos on social media in celebration of her new age

The photos have stirred lovely wishes from her friends and other followers on social media

Peace FM and UTV newscaster Akosua Sarpong turned a year older on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

To celebrate her birthday, she shared elegant photos on social media, capturing the attention of her followers.

UTV/Peace FM's Akosua Sarpong celebrates her birthday on November 11.

The series of photos started with a slideshow of her wearing a jacket made from a colourful batik (tie and dye) material. She wore black sunglasses to match and posed in different styles in front of a glass door.

Sharing the slideshow, she indicated that she is in her 40s and described herself as intentional, confident, and a self-lover.

"Radiant & Refined “I’ve outgrown doubt and embraced direction. These 40-something years have taught me to move with intention, speak with confidence, and love myself loudly. The power I carry now is rooted in peace — and that, to me, is the truest form of beauty.” Happy birthday to me 💃💃💃❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned.

Watch the video of Akosua Sarpong below:

She shared a set of photos in the same outfit with the caption:

"Elegant Power Glow “Stepping into this new year of my 40s with grace, power, and gratitude. I’ve learned that confidence isn’t loud — it’s calm. It’s knowing who you are, what you bring, and never dimming your light for anyone. Here’s to growth, glow, and the peace that comes with owning your story," she said.

See the photos below:

Another set of photos showed her wearing a straight dress in the same tie-dye material.

See the photos below:

Reactions to Akosua Sarpong's birthday photos

The birthday photos from Akosua Sarpong have received warm reactions from her followers. Many people wished her well on her special occasion. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

minalyntouch said:

"Happy birthday, blessed woman. May lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places.❤️"

babieedappah said:

"Yayyyyy it’s my sister's birthday 🎁. Happy birthday, sis...all doors are extra open IJN 🙏🏾."

shikcollection said:

"Happy birthday to you, beautiful sis Akosua ❤️, remain blessed and highly favoured 🙏🏾. Enjoy your special day 🎉."

nana_abyna_damoah said:

"Happy birthday, mummy, you’re the best. I love and appreciate you greatly."

prezwood_pastry said:

"Yeieyweiii it's my mummys birthday. 🎉 🎉🎉🎉 Happy birthday mum 🎉❤️😍 love you 💋."

UTV/Peace FM presenter Akosua Sarpong looks dazzling in different outfits.

