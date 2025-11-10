A woman has reunited with her long-lost brother in Ghana, ending years of separation and unanswered questions about his disappearance

Her brother, who sought asylum in the country, had lived there quietly for over 20 years, with almost no contact with his family back home

The emotional reunion, captured on video, moved many to tears, as people shared words of joy and disbelief over their touching story

A woman’s heartfelt reunion with her brother in Ghana has touched the hearts of many across social media.

A woman's story touches many as she travels to Ghana to meet her long-lost brother. Image credit: itzkendoll444/TikTok

In a TikTok video, the woman travelled all the way from abroad to Ghana and finally met her brother after being apart for 20 years.

During that time, he lost contact with his family and settled into life in West Africa, adopting the local culture and way of life.

Jamaican recognises sister after two decades apart

She first approached him, pretending to be a stranger, and asked for directions.

The man, showing typical Ghanaian kindness, began chatting with her. Moments later, she said softly, 'You look familiar. You don’t know me?'

The man’s immediate reaction moved many to tears when he realised it was his younger sister.

Overwhelmed with emotion, he exclaimed in Jamaican slang, 'Bomboclat, Rita!'

The two embraced warmly as the man stood in disbelief, unable to hold back his emotions.

His sister wept throughout the reunion, capturing hearts online.

Reactions to siblings reuniting after 20 years

🐆………….KELLY 🛍️🎀🏀 wrote:

"Blood is thicker than what again 😩?"

Prince Savage537 wrote:

"Mama Rita came with a lot of blessings..."

Beluvedb🇯🇲🇺🇸 wrote:

"Bomboclate in Ghana?… that man is gorgeous."

applesauce0808 also addeda:

"Instantly crying after the bumboclaat 😂❤ Rasta Rasta Rasta."

Ghana donates rice bags to Sudan, Jamaica

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has donated over 2,000 bags of Adidome rice and essential items to support victims of the Sudan war and Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and Cuba.

The donation, made on Friday, November 7, 2025, was on behalf of the people of Ghana. Items included cocoa products, mattresses, polytanks, and other vital supplies.

The gesture aims to provide relief to those displaced by the conflict in Sudan and to victims of Hurricane Melissa, which devastated parts of Jamaica and Cuba.

This act of goodwill aligns with Ghana’s long-standing role as a champion of peace and humanitarian aid in Africa and beyond.

The Sudanese civil conflict, which began in April 2023, is a battle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

It has caused famine, displacement, and accusations of genocide in the Darfur region.

According to the BBC, more than 150,000 people have died, and over 12 million have been displaced, making it one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

