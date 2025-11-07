Moliy shared a cheerful video dancing to her new song Body Go ft. Tyla, after missing out on a Grammy nomination

Shake It to the Max was widely expected to earn Ghana a Grammy nod after its massive global success

The singer is trending on Ghana’s X (Twitter) as fans praise her positive attitude and resilience

Ghanaian-American afro beats singer Moliy has taken the Grammy snub in stride, which shows that life indeed goes on and setbacks don't stop the music.

Fans praise Moliy’s response after missing out on Grammy nomination. Image credit: moliymusic

Moliy posted a carefree video of herself dancing in the streets to her new single Body featuring Grammy nominee Tyla-just hours after the release of the Grammy nominations, which did not include Shake It to the Max.

It did not take long before her post went viral across social media as fans flooded the comment section, congratulating her for her spirit. “That’s the energy we love!” one user wrote, as another added, “Grammys or no Grammys, we're still global.”

Even though Shake It to the Max was snubbed for a Grammy nomination, the song remains one of Ghana's biggest international hits of all time.

The song had great global success, earning huge numbers in streams and introducing Moliy to the world.

Many had high expectations that it would finally earn Ghana an award at the prestigious awards, but it seems that, again, no Ghanaian artist will win it anytime soon.

Some fans are reacting to her snub under her comment with most encouraging her to keep her head up

Check out some comments below:

Dazzy TMC commented:

“You didn’t submit Shake It to the Max?”

Dancehallmog commented:

“Keep your head up, girl. The Grammys are political.”

William55 commented:

“No nomination, but we still move.”

OG Afari commented:

“Grammys or no Grammys, we’re still global.”

Behumble666 commented:

“This song should’ve won you a Grammy, oh err!”

Still, Moliy's carefree reaction has become the talk of social media. Currently, she is trending on X, formerly Twitter, in Ghana, as fans celebrate her resilience and positivity.

Through it all, Moliy has shown that she's focused on the bigger picture: making timeless music and enjoying the journey.

The Grammy may have passed her by this time, but her confidence, artistry, and global appeal are clearly here to stay.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale misses out on a nomination as the Recording Academy announces the 2026 Grammys nominees list. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah

