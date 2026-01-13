Nigerian billionaire and politician, Senator Ned Nwoko, has allegedly had Ann, the best friend of his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, arrested under controversial circumstances.

The arrest took place in Lagos State on Monday, executed by police officers from the Ajah Division.

Ned Nwoko Arrests Regina Daniels’ Bestie Ann for Alleged Theft

Regina's elder brother, Sammy, took to Instagram to share a video of Ann's arrest. In his post, he revealed that the police arrived at the scene armed with a court order to detain Ann on serious charges, including conspiracy, assault, and theft.

Sammy expressed his disbelief and frustration over the situation, emphasising that Ann has never set foot in Senator Nwoko’s residence, which raises questions about the legitimacy of the allegations and the integrity of the judicial process in Nigeria.

He lamented, “Nigeria has failed us,” highlighting the perceived injustices surrounding the case.

