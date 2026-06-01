The Republic of Congo has announced visa waivers for all African citizens starting from January 1, 2027

President Sassou-Nguesso announced the news and called for greater African integration and cooperation

Congo became the latest country after Togo to implement its own visa-free policy for African nationals

Ghanaians have received exciting news as the government of the Republic of Congo has announced visa waivers for citizens from all African countries.

Ghanaians are excited as the Republic of Congo announces visa-free entry for all Africans from January 1, 2027. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook, Kwame Adzaho-Amenortor/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Congo's president, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, announced the visa requirement waiver as part of efforts to promote integration and strengthen ties with other African countries on Monday, May 25, 2026.

What is Congo's visa waiver about?

According to President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, all African nationals will be allowed to enter Congo without needing visas from January 1, 2027.

The president announced the new immigration policy during his appearance at the African Development Bank Group's 2026 annual meetings held at the Kintele Conference Centre in Brazzaville.

He stated:

"As from the first of January 2027, nationals of all African countries will have visa-free access and will no longer need a visa to come to Congo."

The Congolese president also urged African leaders to move beyond narrow national interests and take steps to promote integration on the continent.

He called for collective action to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) through practical measures.

President Sassou-Nguesso stated that no African state could independently finance the infrastructure needed to transform the continent.

He also emphasised the urgent need for collective investment in roads, railways, airports, ports, and energy systems to support sustainable development and accelerate action on water security and sanitation, which are the focus of the African Union's 2026 theme.

Togo waives visa requirements for African nationals

Congo's visa waiver announcement comes days after Togo removed visa requirements for nationals of all the various African states visiting the country for a short period.

Togo’s Ministry of Security made the groundbreaking announcement, which comes as good news for Ghanaians, in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

According to the Ministry, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport would be able to enter Togolese territory without any visa restrictions for a stay of up to 30 days.

Ghanaians are excited as Togo removes visa requirements for all African nationals for short stays. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Daniel Hayduk/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The statement indicated that the new visa-free policy was part of the small West African nation's commitment to promoting cooperation and mobility across the continent.

Despite Togo's new visa-free policy, African nationals are required to meet the new criteria before travelling to the country.

According to the Togo Security Ministry, travellers are mandated to complete a travel declaration on an official government platform at least 24 hours before arriving in the country.

The individuals who complete the travel declaration will then get a travel slip to ensure their stay in Ghana's neighbouring country for up to 30 days without a visa.

The X post with the Togo Security Ministry's press statement is below:

Ghana and South Korea sign visa waiver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and South Korea signed a visa waiver in Seoul on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The new agreement ensured that diplomatic and service passports would have the chance to travel freely within the two countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh