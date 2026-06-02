The BoG has strongly denied reports suggesting it is considering selling its new $260 million headquarters, describing the claims as false and misleading

The central bank warned that such unverified reports could undermine public confidence and create unnecessary uncertainty in the financial system

It reaffirmed that the Bank Square remains a critical operational asset and urged the media to verify information before publication

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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has firmly rejected claims that it is considering selling its newly constructed headquarters, describing the reports as false and capable of undermining confidence in the country’s financial system.

In a statement issued by its Communications Department on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the central bank responded to a MyJoyOnline publication dated 1 June 2026, which alleged that the Bank was exploring the sale of its $260 million headquarters.

Bank of Ghana, headed by Dr Johnson Asiamah, denies reports of planned sale of the new $260m headquarters. Photo credit: Getty Images & Citinewsroom.

Source: Getty Images

“The Bank of Ghana categorically states that this report is false and misleading. The Bank is not considering, discussing, or planning the sale of its new headquarters," the statement said.

Bank Square remains key operational asset

Construction of the headquarters, known as The Bank Square, began in 2019 under the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

It was officially commissioned in November 2024 by then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, before the Bank of Ghana relocated its operations to the facility in September 2025.

The central bank stressed that the modern facility was built specifically to enhance operational efficiency and support the discharge of its statutory mandate, adding that it remains a critical asset of the institution.

The BoG cautioned the public and media against spreading unverified information, warning that such reports could create unnecessary uncertainty in the financial sector.

“Unverified reports of this nature have the potential to undermine public confidence in Ghana’s financial system and create unnecessary market uncertainty,” it noted.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, stating that all official communications are issued through its verified channels, including its official website, social media platforms, and signed press statements from its Communications Department and the Secretary of the Bank.

Ghana's central bank also urged media houses to seek clarification directly from the Bank before publishing reports concerning its operations.

Read the Bank of Ghana statement on Facebook below:

10 African countries with strongest currencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana cedi ranks among Africa's top 10 strongest currencies as of May 2026.

Stable currency fosters better business planning and reduces unexpected costs for households.

Ghana's currency strength helps minimise import costs and supports foreign exchange reserves.

Source: YEN.com.gh