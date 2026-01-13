Shatta Wale's daughter Queen Money has began her academic journey months after celebrating her first birthday

In a video, the musician's daughter showed her massive growth as she prepared for her first day in preschool

Footage of Queen Money's latest public sighting has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians online

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali's daughter, Leandra Naa Shika Mensah, popularly known as Queen Money, has begun schooling.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the SM boss's daughter had grown big and tall as she wept after waking up in her baby's cot after waking up early in the morning.

Queen Money's mood later brightened as she played with her toys and interacted with her mother, Maali, who filmed the heartwarming moment with her smartphone inside the room.

Shatta Wale's daughter looked adorable in her school uniform as her mother transported her to her new school inside the dancehall musician's purple Lamborghini Urus.

The Instagram video of Shatta Wale's daughter, Queen Money, going to school is below:

Queen Money celebrates her first birthday

Queen Money's academic journey in preschool comes months after she celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Maali took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her daughter on her special milestone.

In a carousel post, she shared a video of herself bonding with her all-grown-up daughter with her face fully uncovered for the first time.

In the video, Maali, wearing heavy makeup and looking elegant in a gown, held her daughter's hand as they stood on a staircase inside the living room of Shatta Wale's reported $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in Accra.

The dancehall musician's daughter also looked beautiful in a red dress, complemented by a cute hairstyle, as she and her mother happily posed for the camera.

Maali accompanied the video with an emotional birthday message, where she expressed her undying love for her daughter and detailed how she had positively impacted her life.

In a separate post on TikTok, Maali shared a video showing Queen Money's growth throughout the months leading up to her first birthday.

The social media posts of Maali sharing the identity of her daughter on her first birthday are below:

Queen Money's school video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Iam.nanahemaaa commented:

"Aww, super cute 😍. The bag is even heavier than her 😂. So adorable."

Focuslife_luna wrote:

"First day at school paa ne Lamborghini."

Iam_serwaakaakyire said:

"Baby money, you don’t want to go to school aww. 😂😂😂 Please go wai. We beg."

On.d_beat commented:

"Na Lamborghini them dey use carry our SM queen go school. Na so SM4LYF."

Shatta Wale bonds with baby mama, Cherissa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale bonded with his first baby mama, Edith, and their daughter, Cherissa, at Queen Money's first birthday party.

In a video, the dancehall musician shared a heartwarming moment with his former partner and their child as they interacted at the event at his mansion.

Shatta Wale's public sighting with his first baby mama and Cherissa triggered positive reactions from fans on social media.

