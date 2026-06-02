A grieving father has spoken out following the death of his 19-year-old son after he was taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention

The family claims they did everything possible to secure treatment, including raising money for medical tests requested by doctors

The incident has sparked conversations online about patient care, hospital procedures and accountability in healthcare facilities

A family is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old man whose father claims he did not receive timely medical attention after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kelvin Mutie was rushed to a medical facility by relatives after falling seriously ill. His family hoped he would receive urgent treatment and recover.

The family of a 19-year-old is calling for answers after he dies following treatment delays at a hospital. Photo credit: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to his father, doctors initially informed him that his son would require a scan before further treatment could begin.

Determined to help his son, he said he borrowed money from various sources to cover the cost of the procedure.

After raising the required funds and completing the scan, the family expected treatment to begin immediately.

However, Mutie's father alleges that despite repeatedly seeking assistance, his son remained without the medical attention he urgently needed for several hours.

He claimed that while waiting at the hospital, other patients were attended to as his son's condition continued to deteriorate.

The grieving father further alleged that his efforts to get medical personnel to review his son's results and assess his condition were unsuccessful.

According to him, the teenager later died while still awaiting treatment.

The allegations have generated reactions online, with many social media users expressing sympathy for the family and calling for greater accountability in healthcare institutions.

The hospital has not publicly responded to the claims at the time of reporting.

The incident has renewed public discussion about access to emergency healthcare, response times in medical facilities and the importance of timely treatment for critically ill patients.

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Source: YEN.com.gh