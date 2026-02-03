Afrobeat star Davido and his beautiful wife, Chioma, turned heads at the 2026 Grammy Awards with their elegant black ensemble.

The Nigerian chef has, for the first time, replied to a critic who told her not to rewear her viral black daring dress on Instagram.

Davido’s Wife Chioma Claps Back at Critic Over Her Black Exposing Grammy Dress: "I'll Wear it Again"

Chef Chioma blasts fashion critic over Grammy dress

Happiness A Peter

"Chioma the air THAT YOU BREATH."

Peter Onah stated:

"The concept is that of Eve in the Garden of Eden. Cool."

Onyedika Ugwu

"Person wear clothes ede pain you nawa oo."

Thrive with Johana

"Sometimes we always see the negatives. If na Beyonce be dress like this we all go clap hands run design same. Now is our own we will throw stones at her. What if the lace inside is her skin tone?.."

Hilda Alu

Never heard her voice. Dress is beautiful

Chinyere Agba Achukwu

You are saying the fact here

Pretty Cleopatra stated:

"Her dress is beautiful and ok for the occasion."

Samuel Enaruke

"Lol.... Dr Kemi Talks, I love your assertion to things.You have said it all."

Chiedozie Chukwu

"Love this! Local mentality indeed. She attended American award duh how else do you want her to dress iro and buba."

Adwoa Koffie stated:

"Davido looks like young jezzy here."

