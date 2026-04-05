Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, begged President Mahama and other leaders of the country to intervene in her partner's extradition case

The Swedru-based socialite is accused of being a linchpin in a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video of Queenie begging thronged the comment section to share their different opinions on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Queenie, the baby mama of Frederick Kumi, popularly called Abu Trica, made an emotional appeal to President Mahama and other leaders of the country to release her partner.

The Swedru-based socialite was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie, appeals to the government to release her partner. Photo credit: Abu Trica/Instagram & @askghmedia/X

Source: UGC

Abu Trica is accused of being a linchpin in a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison if extradited and convicted in the United States.

Abu Trica's partner pleads with leaders

In a video on X, Queenie begged authorities in the country, including President John Mahama, to help secure the release of her partner.

Abu's baby mama pleaded for mercy and asked that her partner be forgiven if he had done any wrong. Queenie further stated that Abu Trica should be forgiven because their child needs a present father as he grows.

The heartbroken lady also thanked all Ghanaians who have supported them since the case started.

"I want to thank all Ghanaians and loved ones for the support they have given us since the case started. I hope what I say will reach the President and other leaders of the country."

"If Abu has done anything wrong or offended anyone in Ghana, please forgive him. The extradition talks have become too many. We have a child, and for almost four months, this has been going on. We have become miserable. I am begging the leaders of the country to have mercy on us and help us. I don't have much to say other than to only beg for mercy and forgiveness."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Queenie's plea for Abu Trica

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@messiah_07 said:

"Sia as you dey chop the money, did you give us some?"

@Atukunapi3 wrote:

"The time you are enjoying, you never came out to call people to come in. Enjoy it a little bit. Don’t come here and tell us stories."

@Kouphi_ said:

"Looks like the lady is being forced bii😤."

@AwuahTees wrote:

"Nonsense! You were enjoying the proceeds from his criminal activities; you didn’t warn him! Do you know how many lives he has destroyed and how many innocent people he has taken their entire life savings? No one is above the law! You reap what you sow!"

@ansuedwin14 said:

"She is not serious. How did the government benefit from the money he received from the whites ?"

@Charles88999957 wrote:

"What's that woman with the Child wearing? Stealing is bad, and any Parent who protects his/her child from facing the consequences is himself/ herself a thief. He should go so that others will learn that it doesn't pay to steal."

@VillageReporta said:

"Law no no know please oo. Apology na abomination for extradition sister—not even a village evangelist can plead on ur behalf."

@Bellboy8844 wrote:

"Oman panin isn't a judge. Those days where judges were puddle to the president are over."

@OkayDji said:

"Does she know the trauma her boyfriend has caused families elsewhere?"

@LamourCofi wrote:

"When you guys were enjoying, throwing money all over....did you remember Ghanaians image?"

Source: YEN.com.gh