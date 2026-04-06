Veteran Ghanaian actor Mr Beautiful denied rumours about his health during an interview at AshantiFest 2026, insisting he is not sick and hardly falls ill

Speaking to blogger De Prince at the CCB Auditorium, the Kumawood star explained that his long absence from the spotlight was a personal decision, not due to illness

Mr Beautiful hinted at a strong comeback, saying he had stepped back to analyse life and would return with a force no one could stop

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Veteran Ghanaian actor Mr Beautiful made a notable appearance at AshantiFest 2026, where he reunited with several familiar faces from the Kumawood movie industry and reminded fans that he is still very much around.

Mr Beautiful hints at major comeback after addressing health rumours publicly. Image credit: Kofi TV

Source: UGC

The event, held at the CCB Auditorium in Kumasi, formed part of the wider AshantiFest celebration, which continues to highlight the region’s rich heritage, arts and entertainment culture.

Mr Beautiful’s presence at the festival quickly caught attention, especially as many fans had not seen him in the spotlight for some time.

During an interview with popular blogger De Prince, the actor was asked about his long absence from the public scene and whether reports suggesting he had been battling health issues were true.

Mr Beautiful reacted to his health condition

Responding directly to the rumours, Mr Beautiful firmly denied ever being seriously ill. According to him, he is in good shape and has no reason to be worried about his health.

“No, I am not sick, and I have never been sick. I don’t even have a hospital card. If you take a look at me, do I look like someone who is sick? I barely get sick,” he said.

His comments appeared to settle the long-running speculation that had circulated online in recent months, with some social media users questioning why one of Kumawood’s most recognisable comic actors had gone quiet.

Mr Beautiful said his absence was intentional

Explaining his disappearance from the limelight, the Kumawood actor suggested that his absence was a deliberate move rather than a result of hardship or illness.

He said there are moments in life when a person needs to step back, observe and prepare for a stronger return.

“In this world, sometimes you have to stay back and analyse the situation and come back with a force that no human being born by a woman can stop,” he stated.

His statement has already sparked reactions online, with many interpreting it as a sign that the actor may be preparing for a major comeback in the Ghanaian movie space.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For many fans, seeing Mr Beautiful at AshantiFest 2026 was more than just a public appearance.

It felt like the return of one of the familiar faces who helped shape the golden era of Kumawood. And judging by his confidence, energy and bold words, the actor wants the public to know one thing clearly: he is not finished yet.

Kumawood actor Nana Boakye Ansah now working professionally in the UK. Image credit: nanaboakyeansah83

Source: TikTok

Nana Boakye Ansah now works for CSP

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor, Nana Boakye Ansah, has resurfaced after years away from the spotlight and has relocated to the United Kingdom.

The former Kumawood actor is now working as a security officer with CSP Group Ltd, an event security firm in the UK.

Photos of him in a reflective vest, looking joyful and settled, have sparked reactions from fans who are happy to see him doing well.

Source: YEN.com.gh