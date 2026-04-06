A head-on collision on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway in the Bono East Region claimed four lives on Saturday, April 4, 2026

The tragic road crash involving a Kia Rhino and a Sprinter bus also left 14 individuals battling with injuries at the hospital

The accident occurred less than a day after another severe road crash happened on the same Kintampo-Tamale Highway

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A fatal road accident at Dawadawa on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway in the Bono East Region has reportedly claimed the lives of four individuals.

A tragic road accident at Dawadawa on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway claims the lives of four people on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo source: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

According to reports from several media outlets, the tragic accident occurred during the early hours of Saturday, April 4, 2026, after a Kia Rhino carrying poultry feed collided with a Sprinter bus carrying passengers at Dawadawa.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), led by Assistant Station Officer Emmanuel Agyekum, swiftly arrived at the accident scene after receiving a distress call at about 6:55 a.m.

According to the fire service's statement, the lifeless bodies of four individuals trapped in the two mangled vehicles were retrieved and handed over to the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

The rescue team also transported fourteen injured individuals from the two vehicles to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital for medical treatment.

As of now, the exact circumstances that led to the collision of the two vehicles remain undetermined.

However, authorities have commenced investigations into the road accident.

The accident came less than a day after another severe accident in the same municipality claimed the lives of eight people, with 27 others left battling severe injuries at Tahiru Akura around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026.

The tragic accident involved a Benz cargo truck travelling towards Kumasi and a Hyundai bus heading to Widana in the Bawku area.

Several people feared dead in Kwashieman accident

A road crash at Kwashieman in the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region left many people feared dead.

The collision, involving a passenger bus and a truck, occurred on Good Friday, April 3, 2026, at around 4 am.

Eyewitnesses said the Grand Bird bus, which was involved in the accident, was travelling from Takoradi towards Sowutuom.

The bus was turning at the Kwashieman traffic light when a truck loaded with onions approached the intersection from the Lapaz direction.

Reports indicate that the bus was carrying people who were attending a Convention.

Meanwhile, the truck loaded with onions was heading towards the Kasoa stretch.

Reports suggest that the truck was moving on an amber light when the bus driver took the turn.

A severe collision between a bus and a truck loaded with onions claims lives at Kwashieman on Friday, April 3, 2026. Photo credit: @Citi973

Source: Twitter

Despite the truck driver honking repeatedly to alert the bus to clear the intersection, the two vehicles collided with a powerful impact.

The truck moved off its path due to the force of the crash. The truck loaded with onions veered into pedestrians who had gathered at the traffic light, waiting to cross the road.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as devastating, with the extent of damage and injuries creating panic among bystanders.

According to the police, they have yet to determine the number of casualties due to the severity of the crash. Investigations into the incident are currently underway.

Watch the X video below:

VIP bus involved in a tragic car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a VIP bus was involved in a tragic car accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

According to reports, the bus with several passengers collided with a Toyota Prado at Akyem Sekyere at dawn.

One individual was reported to have died, while others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh