Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO sparked outrage after claiming she had stage 4 cancer and soliciting financial support from the public

Her story quickly came under scrutiny, with many doubting her claims due to her history of controversial and deceptive behaviour

Reports later alleged she falsified medical documents, leading to legal threats demanding she retract her claims or face action

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Controversial Nigerian content creator, Blessing CEO, faced heavy backlash on social media after she was exposed for allegedly fabricating a claim of contracting cancer.

Blessing CEO Faces Backlash Over Alleged Fake Cancer Claim, Legal Threats Emerge

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the controversial personality, whose real name is Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, stirred mixed reactions on social media after announcing that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Weeping bitterly in a video, she claimed that she was in dire financial straits and had to auction off her properties, including her massive wig collection, cars, and houses, to afford her treatment.

Blessing CEO shared her bank account details and urged Nigerians to support her in her journey.

The video of Blessing CEO announcing her cancer diagnosis stirred mixed reactions among social media users, with many expressing doubts over her claim due to her history of engaging in deception to trend.

Below is the Instagram video of Blessing CEO speaking after her cancer diagnosis.

Blessing CEO exposed over ‘fake’ cancer diagnosis

Days after her diagnosis announcement and fundraising efforts, Blessing CEO was challenged to prove the authenticity of her claims.

In response to critics, she shared an alleged document from a hospital confirming that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

However, reports have now emerged that she used another person’s letter and edited it to claim it as her own.

A letter from the individual’s lawyers surfaced on social media, warning her to retract her claims or face legal action.

Below is an Instagram post with details of Blessing CEO’s new predicament.

Source: YEN.com.gh