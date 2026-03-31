A viral video showing AJ Sarpong’s sisters at the Agogo palace has stirred emotions following the death of the Agogomanhene, Nana Akuoko Sarpong

The respected chief and former politician passed away at age 87, leaving behind a legacy in leadership, governance, and public service

Family members and loved ones gathered at the palace to grieve his passing, giving Ghanaians a rare glimpse at the media personality’s siblings

A video showing the daughters of the late Agogomanhene and media personality AJ Sarpong’s sisters has gone viral after the prominent chief’s death.

AJ Sarpong’s sisters visit the Agogo chief's palace after the death of their father, Nana Akuoko Sarpong. Image credit: AJAkuoko-Sarpong

Source: Facebook

Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, the Paramount Chief of the Agogo Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, reportedly died on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Agogo-based journalist Derrick Kesse Agyei, who works with the popular radio station Salt FM, announced the tragedy in a post shared to social media.

Sharing photos of the late ruler, he wrote:

"Nana Akuoko Sarpong, Agogo Manhene. A great leader has fallen - his wisdom, service, and dedication to Agogo will never be forgotten. Rest well, Nana. Your legacy lives on. Odupɔn Atutu! Nana Kɔ Akuraa!,”

Nana Akuoko Sarpong was born on August 11, 1938, in Agogo, where he received his basic education at the Methodist and Presbyterian schools.

He studied at Accra Academy, Opoku Ware School, and the University of Ghana, Legon, before completing a postgraduate law programme, LLB (Hons), at Legon in 1965.

Aside from being a prominent leader, Nana Akuoko Sarpong served in politics, holding multiple roles, including MP for Asante-Akyem North during the Third Republic (1979-1981) and Presidential Staffer for Chieftaincy Affairs.

AJ Sarpong mourns father’s death

On March 26, 2026, a few hours after her father’s death was announced, AJ Sarpong took to social media to mourn.

In a cryptic post shared to social media, the renowned broadcaster noted that she would always consider herself the little girl of her late father.

“Always and forever Daddy’s little Girl," she wrote.

On Friday, March 27, she shared another post mourning her father.

The Facebook post shared by AJ Sarpong mourning her dad’s death is below.

AJ Sarpong’s sisters appear at Agogomanhene’s palace

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on Sunday, March 29, two female siblings of the popular media personality, AJ Sarpong, visited their father’s palace in Agogo.

The video showed numerous family members and other loved ones gathered to mourn the passing of the late chief.

It showed as two ladies described as daughters of the late chief arrived and exchanged pleasantries with their family.

The TikTok video is below.

AJ Sarpong graduates with a second master's degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra. Image credit: AJAkuoko-Sarpong

Source: Facebook

AJ Sarpong earns second postgraduate degree

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that AJ Sarpong completed her second postgraduate degree studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The celebrated media personality earned a Brands and Communication Management postgraduate degree after previously earning her first master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now known as the University of Media, Arts, and Communications (UNIMAC).

Source: YEN.com.gh