Ghana’s defensive frailties exposed after conceding seven goals in two friendlies against Austria and Germany

Black Stars’ attacking struggles raise concern ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup

New manager faces the urgent task of fixing Ghana’s defence and attack before the global tournament

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, one area of concern for the Black Stars of Ghana is the attacking department.

Goals will be crucial if Ghana are to compete strongly in a group containing England, Croatia, and Panama.

Antoine Semenyo has recorded impressive stats in the 2025/26 season. credit: Mike Egerton/PA, Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

While the country boasts several talented forwards across Europe and beyond, their numbers this season raise questions about whether the team possesses enough firepower.

YEN.com.gh’s Gariba Raubil takes a closer look at ten Ghanaian attackers and their goal contributions during the 2025/26 club football season.

1. Antoine Semenyo - 18 goals

Leading the list is Antoine Semenyo, who has produced impressive numbers this season. According to Transfermarkt, the forward has registered 18 goals and six assists in 39 matches for AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City, making him Ghana’s most lethal striker abroad this campaign.

However, his form has yet to translate to the national team. In 34 appearances for the Black Stars, Semenyo has managed just three goals.

2. Brandon Thomas-Asante - 12 goals

Next is Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has enjoyed a productive campaign with Coventry City. The forward has recorded 12 goals and four assists in 28 matches, ranking as the second most prolific Ghanaian attacker in a recognised European league this season.

Unfortunately, Thomas was forced to withdraw from Ghana’s recent international friendlies against Austria and Germany due to injury, as the Ghana Football Association noted.

3. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - 9 goals

Although not a traditional striker, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has contributed nine goals and seven assists in 39 appearances for Leicester City this season.

The winger has scored some spectacular goals at club level but has struggled to replicate that form for Ghana, with just three goals in 27 international matches.

4. Prince Adu - 7 goals

Prince Adu was deployed as Ghana’s lone striker in the recent friendly matches against Austria national football team and Germany national football team. However, his club form has not been particularly convincing.

The forward has registered seven goals and one assist for FC Viktoria Plzeň this season. His last goal came on November 30, 2025, in a 2-1 victory over FK Mladá Boleslav in the Czech top flight. Injuries earlier in 2026 also disrupted his momentum.

5. Jordan Ayew - 5 goals

Captain Jordan Ayew continues to lead Ghana’s attack, but his numbers remain modest. The Leicester City forward has five goals and three assists in 40 appearances this season in the English Championship.

Nevertheless, the experienced striker did find the net during Ghana’s heavy defeat to Austria on March 27 in Vienna.

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew during the friendly game against Germany on March 30 in Stuttgart. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

6. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer - 6 goals

According to Transfermarkt data, forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has managed six goals this season for Hamburger SV, five of which came in the Bundesliga.

Initially overlooked for the Austria and Germany friendlies, he later received a late call-up to join the national squad.

7.Iñaki Williams 3 goals

Athletic Bilbao striker Iñaki Williams has registered three goals and four assists in 31 matches for Athletic Bilbao this season.

The 31-year-old withdrew from Ghana’s recent international fixtures due to injury, and some observers believe his productivity may be gradually declining as he enters the latter stages of his career.

8. Kamaldeen Sulemana 3 goals

Highly rated winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, now with Atalanta BC, has contributed three goals and two assists in 34 matches this season.

Once predicted to be a key figure in Ghana’s attack, his impact at both club and international levels has been inconsistent.

9. Caleb Ekuban 3 goals

Finally, Caleb Ekuban has scored three goals in 25 appearances for Genoa CFC in Serie A this season.

The striker has not been called up to the national team during the tenure of former coach Otto Addo.

10. Christopher Bonsu Baah 2 goals

Winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has recorded two goals and eight assists in 28 matches for Al-Qadsiah FC during the current campaign.

Although he has shown promise, he is not widely regarded as a dependable goal scorer.

The back-to-back friendly defeats to Austria and Germany exposed weaknesses in both defence and attack, highlighting the urgency for the team to regain balance and consistency.

Ghana’s prospects at the upcoming World Cup may largely depend on how quickly these key areas are strengthened under the guidance of a yet-to-be-appointed new manager.

Semenyo climbs EPL goal involvement rankings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is currently third in the Premier League for goal involvements this season, highlighting his rising impact in England’s top division.

Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland tops the list, showcasing his trademark scoring and assist prowess, even amid occasional injury absences.

Source: YEN.com.gh