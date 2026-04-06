Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva is set to leave Manchester City after nine successful years in 2026

Manchester City's assistant coach highlighted Bernardo Silva’s unique influence and irreplaceable qualities on the pitch

Man City are preparing for an emotional farewell as Silva wraps up his illustrious career at Etihad Stadium

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Bernardo Silva is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing to a close a glittering nine-year spell with the Etihad outfit.

The Portugal international has been one of the club’s most influential players during a period widely regarded as the most successful era in their history.

Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Confirmation of Silva’s impending departure came after City’s emphatic 4–0 FA Cup victory over Liverpool last Saturday. Speaking in place of manager Pep Guardiola, who was serving a touchline ban, assistant coach Pep Lijnders acknowledged the significance of the Portuguese midfielder to the club.

Silva first arrived in Manchester in May 2017 when City confirmed his signing from AS Monaco on a five-year deal.

According to L'Equipe, the transfer fee was reported to be around €50 million (£43.5 million). He officially joined the Premier League champions on July 1, 2017, ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and quickly established himself as a key figure in Guardiola’s system.

Bernardo Silva nears Man City departure after making 450 appearances. Image credit: MB media

Source: Getty Images

As of April 6, 2026, Silva has made 450 appearances for Manchester City and scored 76 goals, according to Transfermarkt.

His contributions have helped the club win 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, three FA Cup triumphs, five EFL Cup victories, the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League crown, and a FIFA Club World Cup title.

Lijnders hails Silva’s unique influence

Reflecting on Bernardo Silva’s impact as quoted by the BBC, Lijnders stressed that replacing the midfielder would be nearly impossible. According to the Dutch coach, football rarely offers a like-for-like successor for someone with Silva’s qualities.

He explained that Silva possesses a rare blend of attributes that make him stand out even among elite players.

His ability to control the tempo of matches, find intelligent positions, receive the ball under pressure, and guide the team on the pitch has made him indispensable to City over the years.

Lijnders added that Silva’s football intelligence and leadership have consistently provided solutions in difficult moments during games.

Man City farewell approaching for Bernardo Silva

Despite acknowledging the challenge of filling the void Silva will leave, Lijnders admitted that every successful chapter must eventually reach its conclusion.

He noted that the Portuguese star’s absence is often immediately felt whenever he does not feature in a single match, emphasising how significant that impact would be over the course of an entire season.

With only a few weeks remaining before the campaign concludes, Lijnders said the focus should now be on ensuring Silva enjoys a fitting farewell.

After nearly a decade of exceptional service and countless memorable performances, he believes the midfielder deserves the recognition and appreciation that will accompany his final months at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri emerges as Real Madrid transfer target

While attention has been focused on Bernardo Silva’s impending departure, YEN.com.gh previously reported that another Manchester City player, Rodri, is attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Rodri, who was named the Most Valuable Player at the 2024 European Championship, has reportedly caught the attention of the La Liga powerhouse.

Source: YEN.com.gh