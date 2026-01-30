Stan Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe, has publicly apologised to a soldier whom he pushed away at the Ghana Military Academy on Friday, January 30, 2026.

There was a public backlash after a video on social media showed Stan Dogbe shoving a soldier who was capturing the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade, where President Mahama was present, to commission newly trained officers into the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a Facebook post, Stan Dogbe apologised to Corporal Ofosu and explained that the action occurred after the officer disrupted the work of a live camera operator covering the ceremony.

“This is to apologise to my friend, Cpl Ofosu, for physically pushing him away after his repeated disruption of a live camera operator during today’s ceremony,” Mr Dogbe wrote.

He acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate and was confident that the soldier and other offended military personnel would accept his apology.

Stan Dogbe described Corporal Ofosu and other security personnel as friends and indicated that the unfortunate incident would not undermine their working relationship.

He stressed the need for improved cooperation and coordination between civilian officials and security personnel during public events.

“I know he and my other friends in uniform will accept my apology as we work to enhance and improve our existing collaboration at events,” the Deputy Chief of Staff added.

Reactions to Stan Dogbe's apology

