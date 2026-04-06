Soviate Lavi, a businessman who has carved his mark in Ghanaian communities through business and philanthropy, has been appointed to prestigious traditional roles by chiefs and elders

This forms part of efforts by the Supresu traditional leaders to recognise Aldes Ozols’ remarkable contributions to community development and progress

Ghanaians have shared their excitement following his enthronement, celebrating his achievements while expressing hope for positive community transformation

Traditional leaders in Supresu, located in Ghana’s Eastern Region, have enstooled businessman and philanthropist, CEO of A1 Diesel Africa, Aldes Ozols, as the town’s Nkosuohene (Development Chief).

Traditional leaders of Supresu in the Eastern Region appoint Aldes Ozols, CEO of A1 Diesel Africa, as the Nkosuohene of the town. Image credit: ghkweku/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The historic enstoolment ceremony took place over the weekend, marking a significant moment for both the town and Ozols.

His track record in business and philanthropy has positioned him as a key figure capable of driving meaningful transformation in the community.

What this role means for Aldes Ozols

The title of Nkosuohene is a respected position within Ghanaian traditional leadership, often conferred on individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to community advancement. Unlike hereditary roles, the position is honorary and is typically granted to professionals or philanthropists who are willing to support development initiatives.

As Development Chief, Aldes Ozols is expected to focus on key sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment. His appointment places him at the forefront of efforts to mobilise resources, promote modernisation, and improve living standards within Supresu.

For the community, this development signals renewed hope for structured growth and increased opportunities, particularly for the youth and vulnerable groups. The expectation is that his involvement will not only enhance ongoing projects but also attract new partnerships and investments into the area.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Ghanaians react to Ozols’ enstoolment

Following news of his enstoolment, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their reactions, with a majority commending the decision by traditional leaders.

Supporters have praised Ozols for his philanthropic contributions and expressed confidence in his ability to expand development initiatives within the community. Below are some interesting comments.

dadajoelive shared:

"He does good work, calls Ghana home and supports the @buzstopboys | He deserves it. 👏👏."

niinorteykoquaye wrote:

"I pray that we as Ghanaians can see through the forest and also see the snakes in the grass. Not everything that appears good is truly in our best interest. We must protect what remains of our sovereignty, our traditions, and our identity. Not every kind heart or philanthropic gesture comes with the intention of preserving who we are. A donation, a school block, or a borehole should never be the price of our land, our heritage, or our future. Let us not be so quick to trade what is sacred for what is temporary. Whether one is Black American, Ghanaian-American, White American, or from anywhere else, our responsibility remains the same: to safeguard Ghana. Take note, Ghana. The decisions we make today will shape the future of our kings, our children, and generations to come....As of now, Ghana...this is your future king.....Some say it deserved.....Cook him some Fufu, say thank you to all the kind gestures and send him on his way."

Reginald_bossman commented:

"Nananom b3 tua mu ka paaaa😂😂."

kinglouis_vii wrote:

"Nana gets tattoos past Tupac."

Jamaican dancehall star, Popcaan, is enstooled as a chief of the Asebu Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana, sparking debate. Image credit: @dearcobby

Source: TikTok

Popcaan enstooled as a chief in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andrae Hugh Sutherland, widely known as Popcaan, has been enstooled as a chief of the Aseibu Traditional Area in the country's Central Region, causing a stir among Ghanaians.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, a couple of videos went viral showing the award-winning musician being enstooled in one of the communities in Ghana.

A traditional ceremony attended by the chiefs, elders and some residents of the town saw Popcaan rocking a yellow and white cloth wrapped around his shoulder, depicting Ghanaian culture.

Source: YEN.com.gh