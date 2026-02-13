The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has proudly showcased his beautiful wife in celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary.

The elegant Mrs Sosu stole the spotlight in a stylish ensemble during a memorable family photoshoot shared online.

Francis-Xavier Sosu Flaunts His Beautiful Wife on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

Ghanaian politician and lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu celebrated his wife for being a loving partner and caring mother throughout their 15 years of marriage. He shared adorable family photos on social media to commemorate their wedding anniversary, which coincided with his birthday.

Sosu stated that they met 20 years ago and that life has been fulfilling with her by his side ever since.

"Twenty years ago at Legon Church of Christ, we became friends. After five years, we decided to commit to each other forever. You have been a pillar in my life and in my journey. I love you, Felicia Sosu. Happy anniversary to us.”

The Instagram photos are below:

Who is Francis-Xavier Sosu?

Francis-Xavier Sosu is a Ghanaian lawyer, human rights advocate, and politician known for his strong voice on social justice issues.

He serves as the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency and is widely recognised for standing up for the rights of ordinary citizens, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

Before entering Parliament, Sosu built his reputation as a public interest lawyer. He worked with individuals and communities who could not afford legal representation, often taking on cases involving human rights abuses, unlawful demolitions, and police brutality.

His activism has sometimes placed him at the centre of controversy, but supporters admire his courage and willingness to challenge authority.

In politics, Francis-Xavier Sosu is seen as passionate and outspoken. He frequently advocates for better living conditions, access to justice, and accountable governance. Many of his constituents view him as approachable and deeply connected to grassroots concerns.

Beyond his legal and political work, Sosu is also known for his Christian faith, which he says influences his commitment to fairness and service. To many, he represents a blend of activism and leadership driven by conviction.

Source: YEN.com.gh