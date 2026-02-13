Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Mavis Asante has explained why she has a peaceful marriage in a viral video

She shared some unique relationship tips that have helped her to keep her marriage intact over the years since they first met

Some social media users have commented on Mavis Asante's interview with Doreen Ovio and other media personalities on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel artist Mavis Asante has taken to social media to share valuable marriage tips designed to inspire her followers and promote healthy relationships.

The talented and vibrant songstress has opened up about her experiences in marriage and how she has maintained peace in her marriage all these years.

Ghanaian gospel musician Mavis Asante says her husband knows her momo pin. Photo credit: @mavisasante.

Mavis Asante says her husband knows her momo pin

In a heartfelt interview on Hitz FM on February 10, 2026, Mavis reflected on her journey through marriage, acknowledging the ups and downs faced by many women.

The gospel singer emphasised that her husband has never been abusive, a point she deems vital for a thriving relationship.

Gospel star Mavis Asante slays in a stylish white dress before her latest interview with Doreen Ovio. Photo credit: @mavisasante.

Mavis Asante explained that one of the strategies she used to solve issues in her marriage is dialogue and mutual willingness to address issues have been fundamental in strengthening their bond over the years.

“I’ve cried; I’ve experienced the emotional rollercoaster that comes with being a wife. One thing I appreciate about my husband is that he has never raised his hand at me. When he makes a mistake and I discuss it with him, he is committed to not repeating those errors.”

“These are the things that unite us. We reached a point where we decided to eliminate secrets from our marriage, ensuring we remain transparent with each other.” This commitment to honesty has fostered a deeper connection between the couple.

“Both of us have access to each other’s financial details without any fear of exploitation.” She proudly mentioned, “I know his MoMo pin, and I assure you, I don't take advantage of it. He knows mine as well. In fact, whenever he deposits money into his account, I receive an alert on my phone, which keeps us synchronized and transparent.”

The Instagram video is below:

Mavis Asante rocks stylish beaded gown

Ghanaian gospel singer Mavis Asante looked elegant in a beaded lace gown for her trending photoshoot, which took over Instagram by storm.

The beauty goddess wowed many with her flawless makeup, long eyelashes and glossy makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Mavis Asante accessorised her look with stylish drop earrings to match perfectly with the design in her outfit.

The Instagram photo is below:

Mavis Asante looks regal in kente gown

Ghanaian gospel musician Mavis Asante stepped out in grand style as she wore a breathtaking yellow and pink kente gown for her photoshoot.

She looked magnificent in the structured outfit, which flaunted her curves as she posed in front of the lift with a classy setup.

She turned heads with a simple ponytail hairstyle and mild skin tone makeup to place all the emphasis on her spectacular outfit.

The Instagram photos are below:

Mavis Asante and husband rock white ensembles

Ghanaian singer Mavis Asante and her husband looked adorable together in matching white outfits for her white birthday photoshoot.

The birthday celebrant looked decent in a round turtleneck white lace gown and green turban to complete her look in the video.

Mavis Asante's young-looking husband modelled elegantly in a tailored white outfit to celebrate his wife on his 40th birthday.

The Instagram video is below:

