Efia Odo criticised Ghana's two-day national cleanup exercise, arguing it cannot work without a proper sanitation infrastructure in place

The actress took to X on July 10, 2026, calling on the government to install public bins and establish reliable waste collection services

Her post drew widespread attention online, with many Ghanaians agreeing that the cleanup alone fails to address the root cause of the country's sanitation crisis

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has weighed in on the government's nationwide cleanup exercise, arguing that sweeping the streets means very little if there is no functioning sanitation system to back it up.

Efia Odo calls for more public bins, saying Ghana's national cleanup exercise alone cannot solve the country's sanitation challenges. Image credit: Efia Odo/GH Brain (Instagram & X)

Source: Instagram

The government launched a two-day general cleanup on Friday, July 10, 2026, targeting seven flood-affected regions as part of efforts by the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee to clear blocked drains and reduce the risk of future flooding after the devastating June 29 floods.

Security service personnel, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, and waste management companies are leading Friday's operations, with members of the public expected to join on Saturday.

Efia Odo blasts sanitation initiative

Efia Odo, however, was quick to point out a glaring gap in the initiative.

Writing on X at 12:26 PM on Friday, she addressed President Mahama directly, saying the cleanup was a welcome idea but not a solution on its own.

"Mr President, a national cleanup exercise is a good initiative, but it won't solve the problem without a proper sanitation system. You can't expect people to hold onto their trash all day when there aren't enough public bins or reliable garbage collection. We need bins on our streets, regular waste collection, and a system that makes it easy for people to do the right thing," she wrote.

The X post of Efia Odo calling for a proper waste collection system instead of a national sanitation exercise is below.

Efia Odo's sanitation call sparks debate

Reactions to the post reflected broader frustration with how sanitation policy has been handled in Ghana.

@abi_mat1 wrote:

"Sanitation is a shared responsibility. Government must provide the system, and citizens must use it. One without the other won't solve the problem."

@Mohamme95420874 said:

"Firstly the cleanup must be done every Saturday, and bins should be provided along the streets even private entities can donate bins since it's a collective effort and the system of refuse collection must also be put in place....."

@1El_Mickey added:

"The question too is after all the waste is collected what happens next? Are we going to create companies that don't just stockpile the refuse but also recycle them into biodegradable products? How many companies are there now? How many can be set up, privately or by government?"

Efia Odo reacts to Abu Trica's extradition

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Efia Odo reacted to Abu Trica's extradition to the United States and shared a message for young people chasing wealth.

According to her, money acquired without personal growth and discipline could destroy a person's life, taking them from showing off their wealth to sitting behind bars.

Source: YEN.com.gh