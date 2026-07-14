Vitality Edition is the cheapest BYD Seagull model available in Ghana, making it a suitable option for budget-conscious EV buyers

Comfort and Flying Editions offer a longer 405 km driving range, with higher prices reflecting their larger battery and added features

The BYD Seagull remains one of Ghana's most affordable electric vehicles, with prices ranging from about GH¢230,000 to GH¢300,000 in 2026

The BYD Seagull has become one of the fastest-growing electric vehicles in Ghana, thanks to its affordable price, modern technology and low running costs.

YEN.com.gh analysed the current BYD Seagull price in Ghana 2026 across all models. Image credit: Bludiode.com, CarNews China

Source: UGC

The compact hatchback is ideal for city driving and is gradually becoming a popular choice among motorists looking to switch from petrol-powered cars.

In Ghana's 2026 market, the BYD Seagull is available in four main models, with prices varying according to battery capacity, driving range and equipment level.

BYD Seagull models and prices

Vitality Edition (305 km) Estimated price: GH¢230,000 – GH¢245,000

This is the entry-level model in the Seagull lineup. It comes with a 30.1 kWh battery that delivers up to 305 km of driving range. It is designed for buyers looking for an affordable electric car for daily commuting around the city.

Watch a YouTube video of the BYD Seagull review below:

Freedom Edition (305 km) Estimated price: GH¢245,000 – GH¢260,000

The Freedom Edition uses the same 30.1 kWh battery but adds more convenience and comfort features. It is a suitable option for buyers who want extra equipment without paying for the larger battery.

Comfort and Flying Editions

Comfort Edition (405 km) Estimated price: GH¢265,000 – GH¢285,000

The Comfort Edition features a larger 38.9 kWh battery that increases the driving range to approximately 405 km on a full charge. It is better suited for drivers who regularly travel longer distances between cities.

Flying Edition (405 km) Estimated price: GH¢285,000 – GH¢300,000

As the top-spec model, the Flying Edition offers the highest equipment level in the Seagull range. Along with the 405 km battery, it includes additional technology, premium interior features and enhanced driver assistance systems.

The final selling price may vary depending on whether the vehicle is brand new or foreign-used, the dealership, import duties and the prevailing exchange rate.

Despite these differences, the BYD Seagull remains one of the most affordable electric vehicles available in Ghana. Its combination of low maintenance costs, impressive battery range and modern design continues to attract buyers who want to reduce fuel expenses without sacrificing comfort.

With prices starting from around GH¢230,000 and rising to about GH¢300,000 for the highest trim, the BYD Seagull offers Ghanaian motorists a wide range of options to suit different budgets and driving needs

Sarah Adwoa Safo Drives Father’s Kantanka Mensah EV in Video, Sparks Excitement Online

Source: UGC

Adwoa Safo showed off Kantanka Mensah EV

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo excited social media users after a video showed her driving one of her father’s electric vehicles, the Kantanka Mensah EV.

The clip, shared by Kwadwo Safo Jnr, captured the former Dome-Kwabenya MP arriving at a residence in the sleek black electric saloon car.

The EV, produced by Kantanka Automobile, reportedly charges in about 35 minutes and can run for several hours on a full charge.

Source: YEN.com.gh