A Ghanaian woman and her Caucasian husband have captured hearts with their vibrant wedding ceremony

Their wedding videos, showcasing love and joy, celebrating a beautiful biracial union, surfaced online on Sunday, February 22, 2026

Following the videos, reactions on social media have been mixed, with many wondering about the man's many tattoos

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Traditional wedding videos showcase love and joy, celebrating a beautiful biracial union

A Ghanaian lady and her obroni (white) husband have gone viral after their wedding videos went viral online.

The lady and her husband recently tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony, and some videos emerged online.

In the videos shared by FrimpongThe Psalmist on TikTok, the couple was seen at what appears to be a traditional wedding.

A Ghanaian lady and a heavily-tattooed 'obroni' man marry in a simple wedding. Photo source: @frimpong_thepsalmist

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian lady marries heavily-tattooed obroni

The bald Caucasian man (obroni) wore a bright green traditional African outfit similar to a kaftan, with decorative yellow embroidery on the green fabric.

He wore earrings and sported a goatee while smiling and looking happy.

For the bride, it was a yellow-coloured dress which had a textured fabric on the bodice with beaded details.

She had her hairstyle elaborately done and wore dangling earrings while smiling and shyly looking down.

The first video had the husband and wife holding their hands as a 'man of God' ministered through music before praying for them.

A second pastor took the microphone to declare the two husband and wife.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another video showed a different angle of the pastor's prayer.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian lady and obroni's wedding

The videos of the couple's wedding have caught attention online. Just like the wedding of a Ghanaian lady in the UK, Linda Darkwa Otchere, and her obroni husband, Craig Dawson, the new couple's biracial union triggered mixed reactions. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

Black 🖤 said:

"Tattoos are just art on skin, no reflection of character. Don't judge a book by its cover, right? 😌 People get tattoos for personal reasons – to commemorate, to express, or simply because it's art. Let's ditch that outdated mentality that tattoos equal bad vibes. Thank you!"

Nana Kay❤️said:

"So if it were a Ghanaian man with the tattoos all over his body. Will the pastor agree or will the family agree to the marriage?"

Bra Nie said:

"If this man happens to be an African, our so-called pastors will deny the marriage because of the tattoos, but they said yes because of his colour."

Rex✨ said:

"Sika nti wakcfa God of War aba Ghana...Eei Ghana girls."

kimmys said:

"Anka Ghana nii barima na 3te sei anka wo maame ne wo papa nsi wayifro ase da🤔eiiiiiii boi."

Woman of substance said:

"So the family had no issues with this guy eeeiiiii. If it was the other way round anka they won't accept smh. Hypocrisy in this country is too much."

A Ghanaian lady and her obroni partner at their wedding ceremony. Photo source: @frimpong_thepsalmist

Source: TikTok

Video of Papa Shee's 2022 wedding emerges

YEN.com.gh also reported that images of Evangelist Papa Shee's wife had emerged online from their marriage in 2022.

The videos show the musician-turned-evangelist and his partner rocking similar colours and dancing on their wedding day.

Resurfacing amid Papa Shee's support for Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, the post triggered many reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh