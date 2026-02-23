Regina Daniels acquires a pre-owned 2024 GAC Trumpchi M8 SUV amidst custody battle speculation

Her brother announced the luxury purchase on Instagram after she took a break from social media

Critics question her wealth source and the timing of purchases following her separation from Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has added a luxury vehicle to her collection, a 2024 GAC Trumpchi M8 SUV, a few months after her separation from her husband Ned Nwoko.

The expensive purchase comes amid ongoing speculation about a custody battle involving her children and follows her recent gesture of gifting her mother, Rita Daniels, two new cars after one was involved in an accident and another was retrieved by an unknown individual.

Interestingly, Regina did not announce the acquisition herself. The unveiling was made by her brother, Sammy West, on his Instagram page, as the actress has stayed off social media for over a month.

Sharing a video of the luxury vehicle delivery, Sammy excitedly captioned it, "Match am, Match am," while tagging his sister.

The video also carried a subtle message believed to be directed at critics who often doubted the actress or dismissed such luxury acquisitions as fake displays. It read: "Don't believe anything you see on the internet no be for this side."

Watch the Instagram video below:

The GAC Trumpchi M8 is a premium Chinese-manufactured SUV known for its spacious interior, advanced features, and luxury appeal, typically favoured by high-net-worth individuals in Nigeria's entertainment and business circles.

Reactions to Regina Daniels' SUV purchase

Fellow public figures, including actress Chioma Nwaoha, BBNaija's Phyna, and many others, joined fans in showering congratulatory messages on the mother of two, praising her for prioritising herself and her family.

BBNaija star Phyna commented: "Type sheeeetttttt 🔥🔥🔥."

While many showered the actress with love and congratulations, critics also flooded the comments section with their opinions, questioning the source of her wealth and the timing of the purchase.

"After milking Ned, marriage is not for men," one critic, @leeymackk, wrote.

Another user, @Malay0918, complained: "These people don't work but purchase cars every market day. This life isn't fair fr we go suffer for life, still go hellfire with the person wey enjoy on earth."

A more critical comment from @chefsong_ read: "The Alhaji or Odogwu will soon be dug out by the general public, X mobile police, and investigators are on it as we speak. I'm not saying Regina can not buy two cars for her mom and, after a short period of time, buy for herself. The question is, why is she buying cars? There are so many other meaningful things that she can do with that money."

The timing of Regina's luxury purchases has raised eyebrows, coming just weeks after her highly publicised separation from Ned Nwoko, with whom she shares two children.

Regina Daniels buys new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had shared images of a new luxury home she had bought for herself and her family.

The purchase came after the actress and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko's marital issues had begun.

Source: YEN.com.gh