Images of Evangelist Papa Shee's beautiful wife have emerged online from their simple wedding in 2022

The videos show the musician-turned-evangelist and his rocking similar colours and dancing on their wedding day

Resurfacing amid Papa Shee's involvement in Daddy Lumba's family troubles, the videos have triggered many reactions

The wife of Evangelist Papa Shee has popped up on social media in videos from their wedding, which have resurfaced online.

Papa Shee, the former highlife star turned evangelist, tied the knot with his fiancée in a private wedding ceremony in late December 2022.

Papa Shee and his wife first had their traditional wedding before proceeding to organise a church wedding.

Papa Shee's wife emerges as videos of his 2022 wedding resurface. Photo source: @d.flex5554

Source: TikTok

A video showed Papa Shee wearing white kaftan and standing inside the living room of a two-storey house with other weddinggoers. GThey sang praises to God.

Watch Papa Shee's traditional wedding below:

At the church wedding and reception, the former musician, dressed in an elegant, butterscotch-coloured kaftan. He stood beside his bride, who dazzled in a yellow ball gown adorned with embellishments. They stood at the high table with a pretty little girl.

Watch the video of Papa Shee's wedding below:

Later, Papa Shee and his wife, who had her hair covered, danced to live band performance.

Watch Papa Shee's dance video below:

While the Papa Shee wedding videos have been present on social media for about three years already, they have resurfaced amid the brouhaha surrounding Daddy Lumba's marital life.

Since Lumba's passing on July 26, 2025, there has been a tussle over who is supposed to perform the widowhood rites at his funeral, scheduled for December 6, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa's suit against Daddy Lumba's family

Daddy Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a suit seeking to be recognised as the late musician's only surviving spouse and included the funeral preparations for her husband.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, of being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

The highlife legend's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct the funeral.

Claiming that the first wife had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Daddy Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

Akosua Serwaa is in court with Odo Broni over who is Daddy Lumba's 'legal' widow. Photo source: @mbawumia

Source: Facebook

Papa Shee supports Akosua Serwaa in dispute

Since the court proceedings started on October 16, 2025, Papa Shee has been one of the leading figures supporting Akosua Serwaa.

A close associate and family friend of Lumba, Papa Shee has maintained that Serwaa is the only wife of the late Highlife legend, adding that even though he had children with Odo Broni, they were never married.

In their latest appearance in court on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Papa Shee displayed what he described as the marriage documents of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa to the press to buttress his point.

Watch Papa Shee's video below:

Reactions to Papa Shee's wedding videos

Coming after his latest court appearance and his strong support for Akosua Serwaa, the resurfaced wedding videos of Papa Shee have brought him backlash from Odo Broni's supporters.



Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted.

Sikapa said:

"She’s beautiful 🥰."

nokware_y3 said:

"Have you paid child support to your wife & children in US? You took a new wife ong?"



Mary Tetteh said:

"He married a young lady in a traditional way like Odo broni who can be with him when challenges comes."

Legal Wife Abena Sika✌🏽🥰😘 said:

"Please I want to see Ataa Abena own, at least we have seen Papa Shee's own."

Eve🌺 said:

"I pray in marriage,my husband’s friend that knows my sacrifices will always stand with me,pray for a friend like him."

Papa Shee shares update on Daddy Lumba's kids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Papa Shee had got tongues wagging on social media in the wake of his comments about Daddy Lumba's children.

In an interview, the former highlife musician confessed that Daddy Lumba had children outside his marriage to Akosua Serwaa.

Netizens, who took to the comments section of the video, have shared their views on the comments made by Papa Shee.

Source: YEN.com.gh