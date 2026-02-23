Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has showcased her new glow in her latest videos on social media

The videos and photos showed the 25-year-old posing in a tight bodycon while flaunting her beautiful curly hair

Fans have reacted positively, praising her beauty and transformation, with many expressing admiration online

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has impressed fans with new videos, showing off her beautiful curly hair.

Maame Serwaa, who has maintained a low profile online, recently emerged with new videos and photos showing off her new glow.

The series of images had the 25-year-old actress wearing a form-fitting, sleeveless grey bodycon jumpsuit.

She had long and voluminous curly hair in loose and defined curls. The hair, dark in colour, flowed down past her shoulders, with plenty of body and texture.

In the first post, a carousel of videos and photos, Maame Serwaa turned around, moved back and forth to show off her new hair. The subsequent photos showed different sides of Maame Serwaa's glow.

"Curly hair without volume is diabolical, and we understand s the assignment, as we say, if you have it, flaunt it, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do," the video's caption read.

See the Instagram post below:

Another video of Maame Serwaa, wearing the same outfit and hairstyle, showed her applying lip gloss.

See the Instagram video below:

The last set of videos gave a more up-close look at Maame Serwaa's glow.

"It’s not just about hair it’s the family we’re building through hair and beauty.😘." the posted captioned the videos.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's new glow

The videos of Maame Serwaa have triggered loads of reactions from social media users. While many admired the beauty of the Kumawood actress, others noted the transformation in her body. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maurisontomety said:

"Full package 🔥😍."

michaelkubi9 said:

"Can I be your date 😍."

mercedes__adams said:

"My love ❤️😍."

dumanyojustine said:

"Is that her I saw or the hair?😂"

Source: YEN.com.gh