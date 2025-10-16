Evangelist Papa Shee has broken his silence on the ongoing dispute between members of Daddy Lumba's family

In an interview, the former prodigy of the iconic singer spoke about his late mentor's marriage to Akosua Serwaa

Evangelist Papa Shee also detailed a recent conversation he had with Daddy Lumba's family head over the case

Evangelist Papa Shee, the former musician and prodigy of Daddy Lumba, has broken his silence on the ongoing dispute involving members of his late mentor's family.

Papa Shee breaks his silence on Daddy Lumba’s family dispute after a court appearance over Akosua Serwaa's injunction. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Papa Shee, Tina News GH

The family members of the late highlife musician and his spouse were present at the Kumasi High Court on Thursday, October 16, 2025, for the hearing into the legal suit filed by Akosua Serwaa against the co-wife, Odo Broni, family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home.

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife has filed the suit to seek an interlocutory injunction over her late husband’s funeral.

The court adjourned the injunction application by Akosua Serwaa to Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after the first day of the hearing.

Papa Shee speaks about Daddy Lumba dispute

In an interview with the media at the court premises after the hearing, Evangelist Papa Shee, who is in support of Akosua Serwaa, noted that he was present at the late Daddy Lumba's wedding ceremony and had many photos to support his claims.

He stated that he had known his late mentor's first wife for many years and had stayed with her husband in multiple communities.

Papa Shee noted that Daddy Lumba never informed him that he had divorced Akosua Serwaa during their numerous encounters and also denied knowing about his mentor's wife's request for a divorce in 2018, commenting:

"I was part of the people who were present when Daddy Lumba was marrying Akosua Serwaa at Bomso in Kumasi. I have many pictures of myself at the wedding. I and my brother Charles (Daddy Lumba) wore white cloth."

Papa Shee added:

"I stayed with him from Lapaz, Achimota, Dome to Tantra Hills, so I have known Akosua Serwaa for years. He never told me that he had divorced her. The last time I met Charles at Despite's place, we hugged each other and chatted in excitement. He never said anything about divorcing Akosua Serwaa.

"I don't know anything about Akosua Serwaa's divorce letter, but the truth is that there are problems in marriage, so some people can threaten to file for divorce due to some behaviours," he concluded.

The evangelist said that despite their marital problems, the late singer's first wife remained silent and never spoke out because she never wanted to ruin his reputation in the public scene.

He added that Akosua Serwaa sent the alleged divorce letter to Daddy Lumba in 2018 because of her love for him, but never followed through with ending their marriage.

"She is an educated woman. She was well-trained at home and is God-fearing, so she does not want to disgrace her husband in public."

The video of Papa Shee speaking about Daddy Lumba's marriage issues is below:

Papa Shee details Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin's approach

Evangelist Papa Shee also noted that Daddy Lumba's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, had privately consulted him to seek a meeting for all parties to settle their issues and move forward with the planned funeral.

Daddy Lumba's eldest sister, Ernestina Fosu, speaks after the court injunction hearing over her brother's funeral. Photo source: @plus1tv, @daddylumbaofficial

He said he remained hopeful that Akosua Serwaa would continue to maintain her current stance as his late mentor's legal wife and await the family head's approach to seek a peaceful resolution.

He said:

"The family head has consulted me for a meeting with Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu to have a discussion and find a peaceful solution. I am praying that Akosua Serwaa will maintain her stance as the legal wife. So if they will come for the meeting, we can end things amicably."

The video of Papa Shee speaking about his conversation with Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin is below:

Reactions to Papa Shee's remarks about Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Stitches by Xtee commented:

"Maa Akosua, please don’t withdraw this case, ooh. I beg. Kwaseabuo ny3 🥺."

Coco Bijoux Ama wrote:

"God bless you, Evangelist Papa Shee."

Obaapa said:

"Please, we don't trust Abusuapanin. Let the court decide na we can't have this sleepless night in vain."

Ernestina Fosu speaks after court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosu had spoken after her court appearance on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

In a video, Daddy Lumba's sister addressed the questions surrounding her late brother's funeral service, sparking reactions.

