A Ghanaian man has been left distraught following the alleged actions of his girlfriend.

Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV on August 15, 2025, John Kwame Amponsah said he met his embattled girlfriend three years ago in the UK.

After some time in the relationship, the lady ostensibly opened up about her plans to complete a house currently under construction at the lintel level in Kumasi.

As a supportive partner, John claimed that he opted to finance the project and ensure its successful completion, after which he relocated from the UK and moved into the house to set up a small business.

John, who claimed to be a filmmaker, said his expectation of staying happy with his girlfriend faded when the lady allegedly called him, ordering him to pack up and leave the house over an allegation that he was cheating with other ladies.

"I then told her that if that was the case, the house should be sold so the money gained would be split in half. Auntie Naa, she objected and said I should move out or else people would come and forcefully evict me."

John Kwam Amponsah, who was overcome with sorrow, claimed that he was now living at the residence of a friend.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 10,000 views and 100 comments.

Reactions to girlfriend allegedly kicking out borga

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the claim made by the borga that he financed the construction of his girlfriend's home and the subsequent tiff between them.

Rossy commented:

"This guy has a good heart, but met a notorious girlfriend."

Newmax reacted:

"But in the first place, why did you join a team with 4 goals? Woyɛ aboa pii."

Richardmaddy2 opined:

"When you travel, and your family asks you for money, you don’t want to give them."

Akosua added:

"Aww awurade, the bad ones are meeting good men whom they take for granted. Hmmm."

Beauty Shows Nothing added:

"Hmmmm, some of us are looking for such men to show them real love, and people get it and misbehave,"

@queen_yaaba added:

"He has good intentions, but see what good and love lead him to."

