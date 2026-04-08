Kwaku Manu has opened up about how Agya Koo engineered his success as an actor in Kumawood

The actor, in a recent interview, established that a mysterious prophecy put him under Agya Koo's wings

He hailed the veteran actor as he recounted his heyday when he was worshipped like a god

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has expressed his profound gratitude to veteran filmmaker Agya Koo.

Kwaku Manu Hails Agya Koo, Recounts how a Prophecy Brought Them Together

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview, Kwaku Manu said Agya Koo engineered his breakthrough in the Kumawood film industry.

He recalled his foray into the movie industry through Agya Koo's Tete Mmofra production.

" I used to be a production assistant on set. I always regarded him in high esteem. He was the one who gave me the opportunity," Kwaku Manu said while talking about his big break on the screen.

Kwaku Manu talks about prophecy of meeting Agya Koo

According to Kwaku Manu, his stint with Agya Koo was a prophecy which became a reality.

"My gratitude goes to Mama Vida. When I met her, she told me to mark it: Agya Koo is going to make me a star. However, you have to ensure you never talk against him," Kwaku Manu said.

Agya Koo loses a band member

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo lost his Tetemofra band member, Collins Manu, who sadly passed away.

The veteran actor recounted how he heard the news of his bandmate's demise before he and the rest of the band performed at a musical event.

Agya Koo added that he and his other members would return to Kumasi and gather more information about Collins Manu's passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh