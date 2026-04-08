Kwaku Manu Hails Agya Koo, Recounts how a Prophecy Brought Them Together
- Kwaku Manu has opened up about how Agya Koo engineered his success as an actor in Kumawood
- The actor, in a recent interview, established that a mysterious prophecy put him under Agya Koo's wings
- He hailed the veteran actor as he recounted his heyday when he was worshipped like a god
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has expressed his profound gratitude to veteran filmmaker Agya Koo.
In a recent interview, Kwaku Manu said Agya Koo engineered his breakthrough in the Kumawood film industry.
He recalled his foray into the movie industry through Agya Koo's Tete Mmofra production.
" I used to be a production assistant on set. I always regarded him in high esteem. He was the one who gave me the opportunity," Kwaku Manu said while talking about his big break on the screen.
Kwaku Manu talks about prophecy of meeting Agya Koo
Has Agya Koo quit the NPP? Ghanaians puzzled as veteran Kumawood actor joins new political party, video
According to Kwaku Manu, his stint with Agya Koo was a prophecy which became a reality.
"My gratitude goes to Mama Vida. When I met her, she told me to mark it: Agya Koo is going to make me a star. However, you have to ensure you never talk against him," Kwaku Manu said.
Agya Koo loses a band member
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo lost his Tetemofra band member, Collins Manu, who sadly passed away.
The veteran actor recounted how he heard the news of his bandmate's demise before he and the rest of the band performed at a musical event.
Agya Koo added that he and his other members would return to Kumasi and gather more information about Collins Manu's passing.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh