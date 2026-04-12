Agya Koo has announced the formation of a new party to compete with the NPP and the NDC in the Ghanaian political space

In a video, the veteran Kumawood actor outlined the new party's vision during a public event in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

The formation of the new party has raised questions about Agya Koo's status in the NPP after being a long-time member

Veteran Kumawood actor Alexander Adu Kofi, popularly known as Agya Koo, has raised doubts about his future as a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after launching a new political party.

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo casts doubts on his future with the NPP as he launches a new political party. Photo source: Agya Koo, @officialakwadaanyame/TikTok

Source: Facebook

For over a decade, Agya Koo has been a staunch supporter of the NPP and has played significant roles in their electoral victories.

The comic actor was among several individuals whose vigorous campaign efforts helped former president Nana Akufo-Addo win both the 2016 and the 2020 general elections.

However, Agya Koo appears to have been dissatisfied with the current state of the NPP, especially after his close associate and former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong lost his bid to become the next flagbearer for the party in the January 31, 2026, presidential primaries.

Despite his immense campaign efforts, Kennedy and three other candidates, including Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, lost woefully to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia won with 56.48% of the vote, ahead of Kennedy Agyapong's 23.76% in the 2026 NPP presidential primaries.

Agya Koo launches new political party

In a recent viral video seen by YEN.com.gh, Agya Koo announced the establishment of a new political movement, the Ghana First Party (GFP).

According to the veteran actor, the new party sought to end the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an alternative for Ghanaians.

He emphasised that the need for a third force in Ghana's political landscape to address the shortcomings of both the NDC and NPP influenced his decision to start the new movement

Speaking on his vision for the Ghana First Party, he noted that individuals from the sixteen regions had expressed their intent to join him in establishing the new political party.

Agya Koo explained that the new party sought to prioritise the needs of ordinary Ghanaians, especially traders, while also promoting tourism and development across the country.

He said:

"The base Ghana First is a coalition from all 16 regions that is aiming to become a future political party and join the already existing big parties."

"We all know that the biggest political parties, NPP and NDC, are all Ghanaians and always dominate the political landscape. They always win power."

"That is why we have considered launching a third force to compete with the two parties and keep them alert. We are bringing a party that prioritises the needs of traders and promotes tourism and developments."

Kumawood actor Agya Koo endorses Kennedy Agyapong and claims President John Mahama has failed. Photo credit: Official.Agyakoo & Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The X video of Agya Koo speaking about the formation of his new party is below:

Agya Koo's new political party stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afriyie_kobi commented:

"Eii, when did he stop rooting hard for NPP, life can take different turn ampa."

1harrismadeit said:

"Ghana is obviously running a two party system. Any other party is just wasting its time and resources."

Dpksarpong wrote:

"He no longer identifies with the NPP? Interesting."

Agya Koo gifts Wayoosi special birthday cake

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo gifted Wayoosi a special cake on a movie production set as the latter celebrated his birthday.

A video showed the cake designed with stacks of laminated dollar notes inside.

Source: YEN.com.gh