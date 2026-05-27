Dr Likee has stated that he sold his personal car to fund his sold-out comedy show at the Indigo 02 in the UK

His disclosure refutes an earlier claim by Lil Win that the show had been sponsored by a businessman

In a video, the actor also lamented the loss of his wallet containing £3,000 in London, highlighting his sacrifices

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Ghanaian actor and content creator Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee, has confirmed he sold his personal car to finance his comedy show at Indigo at The O2 in London.

Dr Likee speaks on funding for his 02 Indigo show after Lil Win claimed it was sponsored. Photo source: @officiallilwin, @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

=In an interview with Zionfelix TV after the event, Likee said the sacrifice was deliberate because he wanted the show to happen to inspire others.

"When I return to Ghana, I won't even have a car to sit in," he said.

Dr Likee had a sold-out show in the UK on Friday, May 22, 2026, dubbed "Dr. Likee Live – A Night of Comedy, Music & Stage Play", with Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, and others in performing.

The success of his show led to massive praise from social media users for being the first Ghanaian actor to host such a show at the 02 Indigo.

Watch the excerpts of Dr Likee's show on YouTube below:

However, colleague actor, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win', emerged in an interview claiming Likee's show had been sponsored by an unnamed businessman, and that he had originally been billed to be on the show, but taken off because one of the organisers had an issue with him.

Lil Win's claims were refuted by Likee's associate, Papa Kumasi, who disclosed that the show had been self-sponsored, adding that Likee had sold his car to conclude preparations for the show.

Dr Likee's interview thus confirms Papa Kumasi's earlier disclosure that he had sacrificed so much to get the show done and also subtly refuted Lil Win's claims.

Dr Likee loses wallet with £3,000 in UK

Speaking further with Zionfelix, the actor noted that his financial strain was compounded by the loss of his wallet in the UK.

According to him, the said wallet contained over £3,000 and other currencies, including US dollars and Ghana cedis, along with bank cards and a SIM card. He appealed to the public for help in recovering it.

Despite the setbacks, Likee said his actions were intentional, aimed at inspiring younger creatives. He argued that success in the entertainment industry demands faith, determination and sacrifice, and that he wanted upcoming talents to know the craft is worth investing in.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Lil Win named Royal Foam ambassador

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had officially been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Royal Foam.

The deal came directly on the heels of a massive "fake mattress saga," where consumers shared local sub-standard factories were stuffing mattress covers with hard industrial styrofoam.

Lilwin effectively engineered the entire national conversation by creating the viral catchphrase "Twa Wo Foam" (Cut Your Mattress) after slicing open his own bed on camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh